Mission 2027: How Rohit is planning to participate in ODI World Cup at 40?

With India ending its ICC trophy drought in ODIs, many questions have arisen about whether this marks the end of captain Rohit Sharma's international career. He has always been a man of few but firm words. In the aftermath of India’s Champions Trophy victory in Dubai, his statement was clear-cut:

"One more thing. I'm not going to retire from this format, just to make sure that no rumours are spread moving forward."

A captain attempted to put speculation to rest. Yet, as with Indian cricket, one answer only leads to more questions. How long will this last? Will he push through to the 2027 World Cup? And what about Test cricket?

Hours later, Rohit elaborated on his stance, treading carefully.

"Right now, I am taking things as they come. It wouldn't be fair for me to think too far ahead. At this moment, my focus is on playing well and maintaining the right mindset. I don't want to draw any lines and say whether I will or won't play in the 2027 World Cup. There's no point in making such statements right now."

According to cricbuzz report, Rohit Sharma is expected to ally with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar to be fit for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Rohit Sharma, Abhishek Nayar. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

If there is one name closely intertwined with Rohit Sharma’s cricketing evolution, it is Abhishek Nayar. The former Mumbai all-rounder has been more than just a mentor; he has been a guide, strategist, and problem solver in Rohit's career.

Now, as Rohit plots his path to the 2027 Men’s Cricket World Cup, Nayar is set to be at the heart of it. The Indian team’s assistant coach is expected to work closely with Rohit, focusing on fitness, batting technique, and mental preparation to ensure he remains at peak form for the next two years.

By the time the 2027 World Cup arrives in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, Rohit will be 40 years old. But according to a Cricbuzz report he is determined to stay competitive. His recent success in leading India with an aggressive, front-foot approach—be it the 2023 ODI World Cup, the 2024 T20 World Cup, or the Champions Trophy—has only strengthened his resolve.

His work with Nayar will be targeted. The coach, who has also played a pivotal role in the careers of players like KL Rahul, will help Rohit fine-tune the physical and technical aspects needed to sustain himself at the international level.

The Road to 2027: A calculated build-Up

With around 27 One Day Internationals (ODIs) lined up before the next World Cup, Rohit is expected to use this phase to perfect his game and conditioning. Given the demanding schedule of international cricket, maintaining peak fitness will be key, and that is where Nayar’s methods will come into play.

His approach, which blends traditional batting techniques with modern analytics and conditioning, has found success across different players. Even Rahul Dravid, as head coach, has been an admirer of Nayar’s ability to get the best out of seasoned cricketers.

Rohit Sharma batting stats Format M Inn Runs BF HS Avg SR NO 4s 6s 50 100 200 Test 67 116 4302 7538 212 40.58 57.08 10 473 88 18 12 1 ODI 273 265 11168 12034 264 48.77 92.81 36 1044 344 58 32 3 T20 159 151 4231 3003 121 31.34 140.9 16 383 205 32 5 0 IPL 257 252 6628 5054 109 29.72 131.15 29 599 280 43 2 0 For Rohit, working with a trusted voice rather than a completely new setup could be crucial in extending his playing career.

What About Test Cricket? The great uncertainty

While Rohit has a structured plan for ODIs, his future in Test cricket remains uncertain.

His performances in red-ball cricket have been inconsistent in recent months. The most telling moment came during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, when he took the bold step of dropping himself from the playing XI for the Sydney Test. It was a decision that raised eyebrows, but also suggested he was aware of his recent form.

That said, there is no immediate decision on his Test career. According to media reports, he intends to continue in the format, but his place in the squad could hinge on how his upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season unfolds.

Rohit Sharma and Abhishek Nayar. Photo: Sportzpics Selectors play the waiting Game

Despite all the speculation, the selectors have yet to make any call on Rohit’s future in Tests. With a crucial series against England scheduled in June and July, questions about his role as captain and player remain unanswered.

A Cricbuzz report quoted a senior source from the selection committee who, when asked about Rohit’s place in the squad, dismissed any premature conclusions:

"Let the IPL be over first. Only an astrologer thinks so far ahead into the future."

For now, Rohit remains at the heart of India’s plans. However, how long that remains the case depends not just on his desire to continue, but also on his performances, fitness, and the ever-evolving demands of international cricket.