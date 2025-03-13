Former India all-rounder Syed Abid Ali dies after prolonged illness

Former India all-rounder Syed Abid Ali, who was known for his versatility and sharp fielding skills, died on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 83.

He was part of an illustrious group of Hyderabad cricketers that included MAK Pataudi, ML Jaisimha, and Abbas Ali Baig. He died in the United States.

The news of Abid Ali's passing was shared by the North America Cricket League (NACL).

"It is with profound reverence and a heart full of admiration that I share with you the passing of uncle Syed Abid Ali a cricketing legend from India who made Tracy, California, his home, and whose remarkable legacy continues to inspire us to strive for excellence," NACL posted in its Facebook page.

"The North America Cricket League (NACL) and the growth of cricket in the Bay Area owe a debt of gratitude to his tireless efforts and contributions to the Northern California Cricket Association (NCCA), a testament to his enduring impact.

"Let us remember him in our prayers and celebrate his remarkable legacy, honouring his memory by continuing to pursue our passions with dedication and perseverance." Ali made his Test debut in December 1967 against Australia in Adelaide, marking the occasion with a sensational 6/55 in the first innings -- his career-best bowling figures.

His batting prowess was on display later in the same series when he scored 78 and 81 in the Sydney Test, proving his all-round capabilities.

Between 1967 and 1974, he played 29 Tests for India, tallying 1,018 runs and taking 47 wickets.

He was ahead of his time and was known for his work ethic.

His was lightning-quick while running between the wickets and was one of the finest fielders of his time.

Ali also had a rare distinction -- he opened both the batting and bowling for India in several matches, including two against New Zealand in 1968, three at home in 1969, and two on the 1971 tour of the West Indies.

His ODI career was brief but historic.

He was part of the Ajit Wadekar-led Indian team that played its first-ever ODI in 1974 against England at Headingley, a 55-over-a-side match that India lost.

In the first game, he batted at No. 8, scoring 17, and opened the bowling, conceding 51 runs in nine overs.

In the second ODI at The Oval, that also India lost, Ali batted at No 10 and picked up his first wicket while returning figures of 1/21 from 11 overs.

Ali also played in the inaugural ODI World Cup in 1975, featuring in three matches.

His best performance in the format came against New Zealand, where he scored a 98-ball 70.

In his five ODI appearances, he accumulated 93 runs and took seven wickets.

At the domestic level, Ali played 212 first-class matches, scoring 8,732 runs, including a highest score of 173 not out, and picked up 397 wickets, with best figures of 6/23.

Heartfelt tributes poured in from the cricketing fraternity who remembered him as a dedicated mentor, a team player and a remarkable human being.

"Sad news Abid Ali is no more. He was great team man and good human being. Heartfelt condolences to the family. OM Shanti," posted World Cup winning India all-rounder Madan Lal.

Former chief National selector and wicketkeeper MSK Prasad remembered Ali's days as Andhra coach.

"It is very unfortunate that Abid Sir has passed away. He had been unwell for quite some time.

"One thing I can proudly say is that during his tenure as Andhra's coach, he instilled in us the art of winning transforming us from mere participants into true competitors," Prasad stated in his condolence message shared with PTI.

"Through his relentless efforts, both physically and mentally, he shaped our team into a dominant force in domestic cricket for a decade. He developed a winning culture and mentality that stayed with us.

"His contributions to Andhra cricket will always be remembered.