WPL 2025 Eliminator MI vs GG LIVE SCORE: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST

Two of the top three teams in the Women’s Premier League 2025, Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women, will face off in the eliminator match. The game is set to take place at the Brabourne Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 13, at 7:30 PM (IST).

Mumbai Indians Women secured the second spot in the league standings, finishing the group stage with five wins and three losses from eight matches. Their last match ended in a narrow 11-run defeat to RCB Women. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will be looking to bounce back and secure a place in the final with a win in this crucial eliminator.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh cleared to play for LSG On the other hand, Gujarat Giants Women earned their spot in the eliminator after finishing third in the table with four wins and four losses from their eight games. In their previous encounter with MI-W, they were narrowly defeated by 9 runs. The Giants will be keen to avenge that loss and advance to the finals of the tournament.

WPL 2025, MI vs GG: Playing 11

MI Playing 11 (probables): Yastika Bhatia (wk), H Kaur (C), S Sajana, Kamalini, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, AC Kerr, NR Sciver, N de Klerk, S Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

GG Playing 11 (probables): BL Mooney (wk), H Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Simran Shaikh, BS Fulmali, A Gardner (C), DJS Dottin, TP Kanwer, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam

WPL 2025, GG vs MI: Head to head

Total matches: 6

MI won: 6

GG won: 0

No result: 0

WPL 2025, MI vs GG LIVE TOSS

The coin flip for the eliminator encounter in WPL 2025 between MI’s Harmanpreet Kaur and GG’s Ashleigh Gardner will take place at 7 PM IST.

WPL 2025, MI vs GG: Live telecast

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants eliminator match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

WPL 2025, MI vs GG: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2025 match between MI and GG will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Stay tuned for WPL 2025 match updates and live scores from Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants here.