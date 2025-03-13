WPL 2025 Eliminator MI vs GG LIVE SCORE: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST
The live streaming of the WPL 2025 match between MI and GG will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Two of the top three teams in the Women’s Premier League 2025, Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women, will face off in the eliminator match. The game is set to take place at the Brabourne Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 13, at 7:30 PM (IST).
Mumbai Indians Women secured the second spot in the league standings, finishing the group stage with five wins and three losses from eight matches. Their last match ended in a narrow 11-run defeat to RCB Women. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will be looking to bounce back and secure a place in the final with a win in this crucial eliminator.
On the other hand, Gujarat Giants Women earned their spot in the eliminator after finishing third in the table with four wins and four losses from their eight games. In their previous encounter with MI-W, they were narrowly defeated by 9 runs. The Giants will be keen to avenge that loss and advance to the finals of the tournament.
WPL 2025, MI vs GG: Playing 11
MI Playing 11 (probables): Yastika Bhatia (wk), H Kaur (C), S Sajana, Kamalini, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, AC Kerr, NR Sciver, N de Klerk, S Ismail, Parunika Sisodia
GG Playing 11 (probables): BL Mooney (wk), H Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Simran Shaikh, BS Fulmali, A Gardner (C), DJS Dottin, TP Kanwer, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam
WPL 2025, GG vs MI: Head to head
Total matches: 6
MI won: 6
GG won: 0
No result: 0
WPL 2025, MI vs GG LIVE TOSS
The coin flip for the eliminator encounter in WPL 2025 between MI’s Harmanpreet Kaur and GG’s Ashleigh Gardner will take place at 7 PM IST.
WPL 2025, MI vs GG: Live telecast
The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants eliminator match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
WPL 2025, MI vs GG: Live streaming
The live streaming of the WPL 2025 match between MI and GG will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
Stay tuned for WPL 2025 match updates and live scores from Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants here.
6:05 PM
WPL 2025 MI vs GG LIVE UPDATES: MI looking to bounce back!
Despite losing their previous match by 11 runs against RCB, Mumbai would be optimistic about their chances to make it to the final of the league.
5:55 PM
WPL 2025 MI vs GG LIVE UPDATES: Gujarat up for a difficult task!
WPL 2025, GG vs MI: Head to head
Total matches: 6
MI won: 6
GG won: 0
No result: 0
5:45 PM
WPL 2025 MI vs GG LIVE UPDATES: Mumbai looking book another final!
Mumbai Indians will be looking for another final appearance in the WPL and would love to add another feather to their cap this season.
5:36 PM
WPL 2025 MI vs GG LIVE UPDATES: High stakes clash!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Women's Premier League. The eliminator clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will be starting at 7:30 PM IST in what will be a high stakes clash. Winner would be getting a final date set with Delhi Capitals.
Topics : Women's Premier League Mumbai Indians
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 5:30 PM IST