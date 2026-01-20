WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians sign Vaishnavi Sharma as G Kamalini's replacement

ALSO READ: WPL 2026 DC vs MI: Pitch report and key stats of BCA Stadium, Vadodara Defending champions Mumbai Indians have signed left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma as the replacement for wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 due to an injury. The roster change comes as MI look to consolidate their campaign, with three league games left before the playoffs.

Injury blow for Mumbai Indians

G Kamalini had featured in all five of MI’s matches so far this season, scoring 75 runs with a best of 32, but will now miss the rest of the tournament due to injury. As wicketkeeper, she had effected several dismissals for the defending champions. Details of her injury have not been publicly disclosed.

Her absence presents a logistical challenge for MI, as they must now manage without their primary keeper while maintaining balance in both the batting and fielding departments. Vaishnavi Sharma: a spin boost To fill the gap, the Mumbai Indians have signed Vaishnavi Sharma for INR 30 lakh. Unlike Kamalini, Vaishnavi is a specialist left-arm orthodox spinner who brings a different skill set to the team. The 20-year-old was part of India’s triumphant ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup squad in 2025 before graduating to the senior side. She made her international debut in late 2025 during the T20I series against Sri Lanka, where she claimed five wickets and impressed with an economical bowling performance.