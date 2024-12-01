Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / WTC 2024 points table: South Africa jumps to 2nd spot; Aussies slip to 4th

WTC 2024 points table: South Africa jumps to 2nd spot; Aussies slip to 4th

South Africa made a case for ICC WTC final 2025 after they jumped to the second spot. New Zealand faced a defeat from England and slipped to 4th spot. Check WTC points table and team rankings here

WTC team rankings before India vs Australia 2nd Test in Adelaide
WTC team rankings before India vs Australia 2nd Test in Adelaide
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 12:59 PM IST
Ahead of the India vs Australia Pink Ball Test in Adelaide, South Africa climbed to the second spot on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table after a resounding 233-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Durban. The commanding performance keeps them firmly in contention for a spot in the WTC final. Meanwhile, New Zealand, who had made a strong case for the WTC final in 2025 after a 3-0 clean sweep over India, slipped to the fourth spot after losing the first Test against England at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.  Check IND vs PM XI LIVE SCORE, MATCH UPDATES AND FULL SCORECARD HERE
 
Australia’s ranking in WTC points table
 
Amid South Africa’s win and New Zealand’s defeat, it was Australia who found themselves in a precarious situation as they slipped to the third spot.
 
WTC Points table 
World Test Championship (2023-2025) - Points Table
Pos Team Matches Won Lost Drawn NR Points PCT
1 India 15 9 5 1 0 110 61.11
2 South Africa 9 5 3 1 0 64 59.26
3 Australia 13 8 4 1 0 90 57.69
4 New Zealand 12 6 6 0 0 72 50.00
4 Sri Lanka 10 5 5 0 0 60 50.00
6 England 20 10 9 1 0 105 43.75
7 Pakistan 10 4 6 0 0 40 33.33
8 West Indies 10 2 6 2 0 33 26.67
9 Bangladesh 11 3 8 0 0 33 25.00
Updated after New Zealand vs England 1st Test match (Concluded on December 1, 2024)
 
First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

