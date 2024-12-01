WTC 2024 points table: South Africa jumps to 2nd spot; Aussies slip to 4th

Ahead of the India vs Australia Pink Ball Test in Adelaide, South Africa climbed to the second spot on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table after a resounding 233-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Durban. The commanding performance keeps them firmly in contention for a spot in the WTC final. Meanwhile, New Zealand, who had made a strong case for the WTC final in 2025 after a 3-0 clean sweep over India, slipped to the fourth spot after losing the first Test against England at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.