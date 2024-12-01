WTC 2024 points table: South Africa jumps to 2nd spot; Aussies slip to 4th

Ahead of the India vs Australia Pink Ball Test in Adelaide, South Africa climbed to the second spot on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table after a resounding 233-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Durban. The commanding performance keeps them firmly in contention for a spot in the WTC final. Meanwhile, New Zealand, who had made a strong case for the WTC final in 2025 after a 3-0 clean sweep over India, slipped to the fourth spot after losing the first Test against England at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. Check IND vs PM XI LIVE SCORE, MATCH UPDATES AND FULL SCORECARD HERE
Australia’s ranking in WTC points table
Amid South Africa’s win and New Zealand’s defeat, it was Australia who found themselves in a precarious situation as they slipped to the third spot.
WTC Points table
World Test Championship (2023-2025) - Points Table
Pos
Team
Matches
Won
Lost
Drawn
NR
Points
PCT
1
India
15
9
5
1
0
110
61.11
2
South Africa
9
5
3
1
0
64
59.26
3
Australia
13
8
4
1
0
90
57.69
4
New Zealand
12
6
6
0
0
72
50.00
4
Sri Lanka
10
5
5
0
0
60
50.00
6
England
20
10
9
1
0
105
43.75
7
Pakistan
10
4
6
0
0
40
33.33
8
West Indies
10
2
6
2
0
33
26.67
9
Bangladesh
11
3
8
0
0
33
25.00
Updated after New Zealand vs England 1st Test match (Concluded on December 1, 2024)