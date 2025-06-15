WTC Final: Full list of records broken during SA vs AUS clash at Lord's

South Africa’s long wait for a major ICC trophy finally ended with a five-wicket triumph over Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord’s. The historic win, which came 9,722 days after their 1998 Champions Trophy title, delivered an emotional high for South African cricket, breaking a 28-year jinx on the grandest stage. Chasing 282, Aiden Markram’s fluent century set the tone for a commanding victory that left Australia stunned at the ‘Home of Cricket’.

ALSO READ: ICC WTC 2025-27 cycle: Full list of all teams' home and away matches As captain Temba Bavuma guided the Proteas to silverware, the team carved new milestones—setting WTC records, extending win streaks, and delivering one of Lord’s most memorable run chases. This victory didn’t just hand them the mace—it reshaped their legacy in red-ball cricket.

A Title That Took Decades South Africa’s wait for a global title was among the longest in cricket. After the win, team members suggested it was more than just a trophy—it was redemption. With this, the Proteas became the first side outside the "big three" to win a WTC title. The drought had lasted for over 26 years, spanning across multiple generations of cricketers and fans. Markram’s Masterclass in Pressure Aiden Markram’s 136 off 207 deliveries was widely seen as the defining knock of the final. According to team insiders, Markram had set his sights on making an impact in the fourth innings, and he delivered in style. It was his third fourth-innings century—only Graeme Smith (4) has more for South Africa. His innings ensured a composed chase, even as wickets fell at the other end.

Lord's Witnesses Second-Highest Successful Chase South Africa’s pursuit of 282 is now the second-highest successful fourth-innings chase at Lord’s. It was also the Proteas' fifth-highest run chase in Test history, and strikingly, four of those five instances have come against Australia. Analysts noted that this trend reflects South Africa’s psychological edge when chasing against the Baggy Greens. A Historic Win Streak This win marked South Africa’s eighth consecutive Test victory, starting from their home series against West Indies last August. Team officials confirmed it as the second-longest winning streak in their history—just one short of the nine-Test streak recorded in 2002–03. Notably, the current streak is the longest ever in WTC history, surpassing the seven-match stretches recorded by both India and New Zealand in earlier cycles.