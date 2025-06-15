Home / Cricket / News / WTC Final: Full list of records broken during SA vs AUS clash at Lord's

WTC Final: Full list of records broken during SA vs AUS clash at Lord's

Temba Bavuma's leadership has been spotless so far. With nine wins and one draw in his first ten Tests as captain, he now shares the record for most victories in the first ten matches

SA vs AUS
SA vs AUS
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 2:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
South Africa’s long wait for a major ICC trophy finally ended with a five-wicket triumph over Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord’s. The historic win, which came 9,722 days after their 1998 Champions Trophy title, delivered an emotional high for South African cricket, breaking a 28-year jinx on the grandest stage. Chasing 282, Aiden Markram’s fluent century set the tone for a commanding victory that left Australia stunned at the ‘Home of Cricket’.
 
As captain Temba Bavuma guided the Proteas to silverware, the team carved new milestones—setting WTC records, extending win streaks, and delivering one of Lord’s most memorable run chases. This victory didn’t just hand them the mace—it reshaped their legacy in red-ball cricket. 

A Title That Took Decades

South Africa’s wait for a global title was among the longest in cricket. After the win, team members suggested it was more than just a trophy—it was redemption. With this, the Proteas became the first side outside the "big three" to win a WTC title. The drought had lasted for over 26 years, spanning across multiple generations of cricketers and fans.

Markram’s Masterclass in Pressure

Aiden Markram’s 136 off 207 deliveries was widely seen as the defining knock of the final. According to team insiders, Markram had set his sights on making an impact in the fourth innings, and he delivered in style. It was his third fourth-innings century—only Graeme Smith (4) has more for South Africa. His innings ensured a composed chase, even as wickets fell at the other end.

Lord's Witnesses Second-Highest Successful Chase

South Africa’s pursuit of 282 is now the second-highest successful fourth-innings chase at Lord’s. It was also the Proteas' fifth-highest run chase in Test history, and strikingly, four of those five instances have come against Australia. Analysts noted that this trend reflects South Africa’s psychological edge when chasing against the Baggy Greens.

A Historic Win Streak

This win marked South Africa’s eighth consecutive Test victory, starting from their home series against West Indies last August. Team officials confirmed it as the second-longest winning streak in their history—just one short of the nine-Test streak recorded in 2002–03. Notably, the current streak is the longest ever in WTC history, surpassing the seven-match stretches recorded by both India and New Zealand in earlier cycles.

Bavuma Equals Chapman with Captaincy Record

Temba Bavuma's leadership has been spotless so far. With nine wins and one draw in his first ten Tests as captain, he now shares the record for most victories in the first ten matches by a Test captain with England’s Percy Chapman. The coaching staff has credited Bavuma’s calm under pressure and clarity in decision-making for the team’s newfound consistency.

Sporting Jinxes Falling Everywhere

2025 has been a year of sporting droughts ending. Football saw Bologna lift a major title after 51 years, Newcastle United break a 56-year dry run, and Tottenham Hotspur win a long-overdue European trophy. PSG finally lifted the UEFA Champions League. Closer to home, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s 18-year wait for an IPL crown ended. Now, South Africa has added its own moment of triumph to this growing list of jinx-breakers.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Michael Clarke believes Kuldeep could be the X factor for India vs England

India vs New Zealand 2026 white ball series schedule, venues and streaming

BCCI announces major rule changes for domestic cricket tournaments

2021 to 2025: Check full list of ICC WTC winners and final match summaries

ICC WTC 2025 final prize money: How much money do winner & runner-up win?

Topics :South Africa cricket teamAustralia cricket teamICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story