Michael Clarke believes Kuldeep could be the X factor for India vs England

As India prepares to begin its transition into a new era of Test cricket, former Australia skipper Michael Clarke believes that the team, despite its lack of experience, has the talent to challenge England in the upcoming five-match series. With stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from the longest format, and key bowlers like Mohammed Shami unavailable, the Indian side will rely heavily on fresh faces and youthful energy. Clarke, while analysing the squad, noted that India's ability to adapt quickly in unfamiliar English conditions will determine the outcome. He singled out left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav as a potential game-changer, and said his impact could very well tilt the series in India's favour.

Clarke backs India’s talent but flags inexperience Clarke acknowledged that India’s squad is short on experience, especially with Rohit and Kohli missing. He pointed out that while transitions are natural in cricket, the lack of seasoned campaigners could make the English tour especially challenging. Clarke said the squad travelling to England was less experienced than he had anticipated, adding that five Tests in English conditions would be a tough ask for many first-timers. Bumrah’s role crucial, availability uncertain The Australian legend also expressed concern about Jasprit Bumrah’s availability across the series. According to Clarke, Bumrah not playing all five Tests due to workload management could force India to strategise wisely. He questioned whether the pacer would be used in the first three matches or spread across the series.