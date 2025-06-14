Home / Cricket / News / ICC WTC 2025 final prize money: How much money do winner & runner-up win?

ICC WTC 2025 final prize money: How much money do winner & runner-up win?

The two-time finalists, India, who finished third in the latest cycle of the WTC, will walk away with $1.44 million as prize money from the ICC

ICC WTC 2025 prize money
ICC WTC 2025 prize money
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 2023–25 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) concluded on Saturday, June 14, with South Africa defeating defending champions Australia by six wickets to win their first ICC trophy since the 1998 ICC KnockOut Trophy (now ICC Champions Trophy). South Africa, after winning the final, will not only walk away with the ICC WTC 2025 mace but also with a huge sum of prize money from the ICC.
 
The ICC, before the start of the final, announced their biggest-ever prize pool for a WTC event, which saw both the champions, Proteas, and the runners-up, Aussies, walking away with handsome sums of cash as reward. But how much do all nine teams in the ICC WTC 2023–25 cycle earn? Take a look.
 
ICC WTC 2025: Full List of Monetary Rewards for Each Team as Per Their Position 
Position Team(s) Prize Money
Winner  South Africa $3,600,000
Runners-up Australia $2,160,000
Third India $1,440,000
Fourth New Zealand $1,200,000
Fifth England $960,000
Sixth Sri Lanka $840,000
Seventh Bangladesh $720,000
Eighth West Indies $600,000
Ninth Pakistan $480,000
 
Monetary Reward for Winner: South Africa 
The winner of the ICC World Test Championship 2025 Final, South Africa, will receive $3.6 million. South Africa finished first in the WTC table with 8 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw from 12 matches and a points percentage (PCT) of 69.44. They went on to defeat Australia in a see-saw battle of a final at Lord’s to win the WTC mace.
 
Monetary Reward for Runners-Up: Australia 
The runners-up of the WTC 2025 Final, Australia, who failed to defend their title, will receive $2.16 million as runners-up reward from the ICC. Australia, although firm favourites to win after the first two days, completely fell flat on Day Three as the Temba Bavuma-led Proteas walked away with a win.
 
Monetary Reward for Third Place: India 
India, having finished third in the WTC standings, will receive $1.44 million. India played 19 matches in the cycle, winning 9, losing 8, and drawing 2. They accumulated 114 points and finished with a PCT of 50.00.
 
Monetary Reward for Fourth Place: New Zealand 
New Zealand will receive $1.2 million for finishing fourth. They played 14 matches, winning 7 and losing 7, with no draws. Their total points were 81, and their PCT was 48.21.
 
Monetary Reward for Fifth Place: England 
England finished fifth and will receive $960,000. They played the most matches in the cycle — 22 in total — winning 11, losing 10, and drawing 1. They earned 114 points and had a PCT of 43.18.
 
Monetary Reward for Sixth Place: Sri Lanka 
Sri Lanka, who ended the WTC cycle in sixth place, will receive $840,000. They played 13 matches, with 5 wins and 8 losses. Their points total was 60 and their PCT stood at 38.46.
 
Monetary Reward for Seventh Place: Bangladesh 
Bangladesh will receive $720,000 for finishing seventh. They played 12 matches, winning 4 and losing 8. Their total points were 45 and their PCT was 31.25.
 
Monetary Reward for Eighth Place: West Indies 
West Indies finished eighth in the standings and will receive $600,000. They played 13 matches, with 3 wins, 8 losses, and 2 draws. They accumulated 44 points and ended with a PCT of 28.21.
 
Monetary Reward for Ninth Place: Pakistan 
Pakistan, who finished ninth and last in the WTC standings, will receive $480,000. They played 14 matches, winning 5 and losing 9. Their points total was 47, and their PCT was 27.98.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 4: Starc removes Stubbs on 8; SA 25 away from win

Maharaj heaps praise on Markram after brilliant century in WTC 2025 final

ICC WTC Final 2025: Big blow for Australia as Smith set to miss final day

MCC decides to ban 'Bunny Hop' boundary catches in new rule update

Australia's fight will make SA earn every one of 69 runs: Dale Steyn

Topics :India cricket teamAustralia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story