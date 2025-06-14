ICC WTC 2025 final prize money: How much money do winner & runner-up win?

The 2023–25 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) concluded on Saturday, June 14, with South Africa defeating defending champions Australia by six wickets to win their first ICC trophy since the 1998 ICC KnockOut Trophy (now ICC Champions Trophy). South Africa, after winning the final, will not only walk away with the ICC WTC 2025 mace but also with a huge sum of prize money from the ICC.

The ICC, before the start of the final, announced their biggest-ever prize pool for a WTC event, which saw both the champions, Proteas, and the runners-up, Aussies, walking away with handsome sums of cash as reward. But how much do all nine teams in the ICC WTC 2023–25 cycle earn? Take a look.

ICC WTC 2025: Full List of Monetary Rewards for Each Team as Per Their Position Position Team(s) Prize Money Winner South Africa $3,600,000 Runners-up Australia $2,160,000 Third India $1,440,000 Fourth New Zealand $1,200,000 Fifth England $960,000 Sixth Sri Lanka $840,000 Seventh Bangladesh $720,000 Eighth West Indies $600,000 Ninth Pakistan $480,000 Monetary Reward for Winner: South Africa The winner of the ICC World Test Championship 2025 Final, South Africa, will receive $3.6 million. South Africa finished first in the WTC table with 8 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw from 12 matches and a points percentage (PCT) of 69.44. They went on to defeat Australia in a see-saw battle of a final at Lord’s to win the WTC mace.

Monetary Reward for Runners-Up: Australia The runners-up of the WTC 2025 Final, Australia, who failed to defend their title, will receive $2.16 million as runners-up reward from the ICC. Australia, although firm favourites to win after the first two days, completely fell flat on Day Three as the Temba Bavuma-led Proteas walked away with a win. Monetary Reward for Third Place: India India, having finished third in the WTC standings, will receive $1.44 million. India played 19 matches in the cycle, winning 9, losing 8, and drawing 2. They accumulated 114 points and finished with a PCT of 50.00.

Monetary Reward for Fourth Place: New Zealand New Zealand will receive $1.2 million for finishing fourth. They played 14 matches, winning 7 and losing 7, with no draws. Their total points were 81, and their PCT was 48.21. Monetary Reward for Fifth Place: England England finished fifth and will receive $960,000. They played the most matches in the cycle — 22 in total — winning 11, losing 10, and drawing 1. They earned 114 points and had a PCT of 43.18. Monetary Reward for Sixth Place: Sri Lanka Sri Lanka, who ended the WTC cycle in sixth place, will receive $840,000. They played 13 matches, with 5 wins and 8 losses. Their points total was 60 and their PCT stood at 38.46.