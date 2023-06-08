Home / Cricket / News / WTC Final: India lacked positive mindset by opting to field says Shastri

WTC Final: India lacked positive mindset by opting to field says Shastri

Disappointed by India's defensive approach, former head coach Ravi Shastri said Rohit Sharma did not show a "positive mindset" by electing to bowl in the World Test Championship final versus Australia

Press Trust of India London
WTC Final: India lacked positive mindset by opting to field says Shastri

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 11:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Disappointed by India's defensive approach, former head coach Ravi Shastri has said Rohit Sharma did not show a "positive mindset" by electing to bowl in the World Test Championship final against Australia here.

India left out veteran offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin and preferred a four-pronged pace attack to go with left-arm spin bowling allrounder Ravindra Jadeja as they chose to bowl under overcast conditions.

The decision backfired as Steve Smith (95 batting) and Travis Head (146 batting) shared an unbroken 251-run partnership to put Australia in a commanding 327/3 heading into day two.

"From what came out today, the mindset was to field if they won the toss, hence the choices in the bowling department -- four seamers one spinner," Shastri told ICC after the end of the opening day's play on Wednesday.

"If the mindset was positive you'd want to bat, rough it out in the first session and see if you can put 250 on board. Don't think too big 250-260 and if the conditions got better and you saw the first session through, you could have got more," he added.

India had Australia at 73/2 at lunch on day one but after the skies cleared up it became a batting beauty as Smith and Head swung the momentum in their favour.

Shastri further said Australia are in a prime position and it's up to Pat Cummins and his men to let India back into the marquee contest.

"I think Australia are in a prime position now. It's up to them to allow India back into the game, they batted beautifully, especially in the first session of play and that really set things up," Shastri said.

The former India all-rounder feels the only way India can claw their way back into the contest is by making optimum use of the new ball on Thursday and taking wickets.

"You have to think wickets, if you wait for things to happen this game is gone.

Australia will be another 200 runs by tea time tomorrow if not more. So think wickets try and make the second new ball count in the first 45 minutes of play."

"You saw what you did with Head -- better lines, into the body, lot of short stuff and take it from there and if you strike early you take it from there."

However, Shastri opined that if India don't manage to get quick wickets in the morning session on day two the game will fly out of their hands.

"Winning will become difficult. If you lose that session in the morning then you can forget about winning.

"Australia can bat India out of the contest by even wanting to bat two and a half sessions tomorrow with the way they are going they could be 600 plus," Shastri added.

Also Read

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 2: India search for comeback window

ICC World Test Championship Final: Timing, dates, when and where to watch

WTC Final Day 1 Highlights, IND vs AUS: Head, Smith power Aussies to 327/3

WTC Final preview: India ahead as Aussie miss Hazlewood in ultimate clash

WTC Final: Australia to rely on bowling against India amid batting woes

WTC Final: 'Hopefully I don't get dropped too much ', says ton-up Head

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 2: India search for comeback window

WTC Final: Have India made a mistake by not playing Ravichandran Ashwin?

WTC Final Day 1 Highlights, IND vs AUS: Head, Smith power Aussies to 327/3

Disney Star onboards 28 sponsors for India vs Australia WTC final

Topics :ICC World Test ChampionshipRavi ShastriIndia vs AustraliaIndia cricket team

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story