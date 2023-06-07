WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Labuschagne survives a close call

World Test Championships Final, India vs Australia Live Updates: Winning the toss and bowling first, Rohit Sharma's men picked up Usman Khawaja early. David Warner and Labuschagne are at the crease
WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS Day 1
Australia (Batting) Runs Wickets Overs Session India (Bowling) Marnus Labuschagne 34 01 13 01 Mohammed Siraj David Warner Mohammed Shami
The World Test Championships Final between India and Australia is underway at the Kennington Oval in London. The toss was won by India's captain Rohit Sharma who decided to bowl first looking at the overcast conditions. India benefited from that as well with Mohammed Siraj getting the wicket of Usman Khawaja, the highest run-getter for Australia in this cycle of WTC for a duck. Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner are at the crease currently.
WTC Final, AUS vs IND Toss
India skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss against Australia’s Pat Cummins and has decided to bowl first at the Oval in London.
India playing 11
Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon
WTC Final Broadcast and Live Stream
The WTC Final between Australia and India will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network on television sets in India. The match can also be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar as well.
