WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Labuschagne survives a close call

World Test Championships Final, India vs Australia Live Updates: Winning the toss and bowling first, Rohit Sharma's men picked up Usman Khawaja early. David Warner and Labuschagne are at the crease

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Australia (Batting) Runs Wickets Overs Session India (Bowling)
           
Marnus Labuschagne 34 01 13 01 Mohammed Siraj
David Warner         Mohammed Shami

The World Test Championships Final between India and Australia is underway at the Kennington Oval in London. The toss was won by India's captain Rohit Sharma who decided to bowl first looking at the overcast conditions. India benefited from that as well with Mohammed Siraj getting the wicket of Usman Khawaja, the highest run-getter for Australia in this cycle of WTC for a duck. Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner are at the crease currently.

WTC Final, AUS vs IND Toss

India skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss against Australia’s Pat Cummins and has decided to bowl first at the Oval in London.

India playing 11

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

4:38 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: India lose review

4:36 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Umesh Yadav turning out to be very expensive

4:28 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Labuschagne survives

4:15 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Umesh Yadav into the attack

4:11 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: What has happened so far?

3:58 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Glorious pull shot from Warner

3:53 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: 10 overs done, Australia crawling back

3:45 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Four overs spell done for both the Indian bowlers

3:41 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Sad that Ashwin had to miss out!

3:40 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Siraj hits Labuschagne hit hard on the thumb

3:33 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Australia’s first boundary

3:18 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Siraj gets Khawaja

3:15 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Shami spitting fire

3:06 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Maiden over starts the match

3:04 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Dinesh Karthik rings the bell to mark the start

3:02 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Players pay homage to Odisha train accident victims

3:00 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Broadcast and Live Stream

2:54 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Australia playing combination

2:54 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: India playing combination

2:52 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Kennington Oval pitch report

2:52 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: London Weather Forecast

2:46 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: The ultimate Test begins

2:46 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Australia playing 11 for this game

2:45 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: India playing 11 for this game

2:44 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Ravi Ashwin left out of the Indian playing 11

2:43 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: India win toss, opt to bowl first

2:43 PM Jun 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS

4:38 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: India lose review

 
Yet another in-swinger from Shardul Thakur hit Marnus Labushcangen on the pads and yet again Indian skipper went with the bowler and called for a review. While the last one was still the umpire’s call on hitting the wickets, this one hit Marnus clearly above the knee roll and was going to miss the wickets completely, thereby making India lose its review. 
 

4:36 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Umesh Yadav turning out to be very expensive

 
Umesh Yadav who is being played, most probably in place of Ravichandran Ashwin, is turning out to be very expensive as he has conceded 21 runs in the first two overs of his spell
 

4:28 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Labuschagne survives

 
Marnus Labuschagne has survived a close call as the leg-before-wicket decision on hitting the wickets went in his favour on the bowling of Shardul Thakur. The ball was pitching on the good length at middle and off and hit Labuschagne on the front pad. The umpire that it would miss the wickets as it was above the knee roll and gave it not out. India reviewed and it came as umpire’s call on hitting the wickets. India retain the review. 
 

4:15 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Umesh Yadav into the attack

 
Umesh Yadav has come up first change and has been hit for a four by David Warner in his first over itself. He is trying to bowl fuller, but the control and consistency will only come with overs passing by.
 

4:11 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: What has happened so far?

 
The World Test Championships Final between India and Australia is underway at the Kennington Oval in London. The toss was won by India's captain Rohit Sharma who decided to bowl first looking at the overcast conditions. India benefited from that as well with Mohammed Siraj getting the wicket of Usman Khawaja, the highest run-getter for Australia in this cycle of WTC for a duck. Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner are at the crease currently.
 

3:58 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Glorious pull shot from Warner

 
Short from Shami and David Warner was at his usual best, dispatching it for a four past the deep square leg.
 

3:53 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: 10 overs done, Australia crawling back

 
The Australian batters have moved back into the contest after the loss of the first wicket. They added 20 runs in the next six overs and the swing seems to have been negotiated so far.
 

3:45 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Four overs spell done for both the Indian bowlers

 
The first eight overs are done with India’s opening bowlers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have done well to get the wicket of Khawaja. However, Warner and Labuschagne have done well too and are still batting out there in the middle. 
 

3:41 PM Jun 23

3:40 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Siraj hits Labuschagne hit hard on the thumb

 
Mohammed Siraj is not only getting the wickets but also hitting the batters hard. This one was pitched on the good length and Marnus was in two minds, whether to leave or defend, he went for the latter with light hands, and the ball rose up from good length and hit him on the thumb. Now some pain relief sprays are being worked on the sore thumb and the Gabba man is up and batting again. 
 

3:33 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Australia’s first boundary

 
The first boundary for Australia has come yup and it has come in the sixth over of the innings as David Warner slashed the ball which outside off over the three slips cordon for a four 
 

3:18 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Siraj gets Khawaja

 
It was showing in the over before that Mohammed Siraj has a bowling average of 16 bowling over the wicket to left-handers and this ball, coming over the wicket and swinging it away from Khawaja has got the first wicket of the day. It was a faint knick as Khawaja was feeling for the ball and Srikar Bharat behind the stumps made no mistakes at all. 
 

3:15 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Shami spitting fire

 
The second over by Mohammed Siraj was good as well. It was a maiden alright. However, it is Mohammed Shami who is causing problems for the Australian batters. Though Warner is off the mark, he was taken aback, quite literally by a bouncer from Shami on the very next ball. 
 

3:06 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Maiden over starts the match

 
Mohammed Shami was right on the money in the first over of the WTC Final as he kept the ball just away from David Warner and made him work hard to get bat to ball. He was able to beat the Aussie a few times as well. It was a maiden to start the proceedings. 
 

3:04 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Dinesh Karthik rings the bell to mark the start

 
Dinesh Karthik, who is commentating for the Test, after having spent a lot of time playing the IPL, rang the bell to mark the start of the WTC Final.
 

3:02 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Players pay homage to Odisha train accident victims

 
There were two minutes of silence as all the players, the Indians and the Australians paid homage to the victims of the triple train accident that happened on June 2, 2023, in Odisha, India. 
 

3:00 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Broadcast and Live Stream

 
The WTC Final between Australia and India will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network on television sets in India. The match can also be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar as well. 
 

2:54 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Australia playing combination

 
The Australian playing is as clear as crystal. They were going to go with Hazlewood at first and now that he is injured, Scot Boland will get a go-ahead. The remaining team remains the usual that has played most of the Tests in this cycle of the WTC. 
 

2:54 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: India playing combination

 
The Indian team would look to go in with five proper batters, a wicket-keeper, an all-rounder and four proper bowlers. However, with Ishan Kishan in the mix, they could afford to play five proper bowlers and play with only five batters. 
 
Thus, Ravichandran Ashwin becomes a key entrant in the playing 11 in that scenario. Now, it could only be cleared at the toss whether it is Ashwin and Ishan who get a go-ahead or the orthodox approach of having only Bharat and going with four pacers is recommended. 
 

2:52 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Kennington Oval pitch report

 
The Oval is one ground that favours the batters more than bowlers in England. With the weather also not being gloomy, it will play like a true wicket which will start favouring the spinners on days four and five. In the last decade, teams batting first have won most of the matches. 
 

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 2:39 PM IST

