IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 2: India search for comeback window

ICC WTC Final, 2023: India vs Australia - Day 2 Live Updates: Team India fell behind on the first day. Travis Head's 146* and Steve Smith's 95* took Australia to 327/3 at the end of Day 1

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 2:37 PM IST
The World Test Championships Final between India and Australia is underway at the Kennington Oval in London. While Australia would start from their overnight score of 327/3 with an attempt to get as close to 500 as possible, India would look to get quick wickets and restrict the Aussies to as low a score as possible, below 450 at any cost. 

Alos Read: WTC Final Day 1 Highlights, IND vs AUS: Head, Smith power Aussies to 327/3
Key Event

2:48 PM Jun 23

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 2: What does the pitch report say?

2:41 PM Jun 23

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 2: What is the weather going to be like?

2:28 PM Jun 23

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 2: Did India make a mistake by not playing Ashwin?

2:23 PM Jun 23

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 2: Who won the toss and what was decided?

2:22 PM Jun 23

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 2: What happened on Day 1?

2:20 PM Jun 23

1:40 PM Jun 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS, Day 2

2:48 PM Jun 23

Kumar Sangakkara and Naser Hussain on the ground said that it is going to be batting paradise on day two of the Test match, but the pitch will start to spin come day three and that is when the game would get tougher for the batters. 
 

2:41 PM Jun 23

It looks sunny alright in the live pictures coming from the Oval in London. The forecast is also similar for the entire day. It would remain sunny and part from the early swing on offer due to overnight moisture on the ground and the cool breeze, bowlers in for a hard day’s work once again. 
 

2:28 PM Jun 23

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 2: Did India make a mistake by not playing Ashwin?

Read this to find out why

WTC Final: Have India made a mistake by not playing Ravichandran Ashwin?

2:23 PM Jun 23

Earlier in the day, India's captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first. Mohammed Siraj got Usman Khawaja, the highest run-getter for Australia in this cycle of WTC for a duck. Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner added 69 for the second wicket before the latter tried chasing a wide ball down the leg and got caught behind the stumps, brilliantly by KS Bharat off the bowling of Shardul Thakur.
 
Post Lunch, India picked up Labuschagne through Mohammed Shami. However, Head came out all guns blazing and shifted the momentum completely.
 

2:22 PM Jun 23

On Day 1 of the Test, Travis Head and Steve Smith added an unbeaten 251 for the fourth wicket, the highest ever for any wicket by Australia against India, outside Australia. While Head hit his first century outside Australia to bring up his sixth Test ton, Smith got his fifty and is currently batting on 95. 
 

2:20 PM Jun 23

The World Test Championships Final between India and Australia is underway at the Kennington Oval in London. While Australia would start from their overnight score of 327/3 with an attempt to get as close to 500 as possible, India would look to get quick wickets and restrict the Aussies to as low a score as possible, below 450 at any cost. 
 

1:40 PM Jun 23

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia at the Kennington Oval in London. Day 2 begins with Australia at 327/3. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 

Topics :Rohit SharmaICC World Test ChampionshipIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamIndia vs AustraliaSteve Smith

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 1:58 PM IST

