IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 2: India search for comeback window

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS Day 2
The World Test Championships Final between India and Australia is underway at the Kennington Oval in London. While Australia would start from their overnight score of 327/3 with an attempt to get as close to 500 as possible, India would look to get quick wickets and restrict the Aussies to as low a score as possible, below 450 at any cost.
Alos Read: WTC Final Day 1 Highlights, IND vs AUS: Head, Smith power Aussies to 327/3
Read More
On Day 1 of the Test, Travis Head and Steve Smith added an unbeaten 251 for the fourth wicket, the highest ever for any wicket by Australia against India, outside Australia. While Head hit his first century outside Australia to bring up his sixth Test ton, Smith got his fifty and is currently batting on 95.
Also Read: WTC Final: Have India made a mistake by not playing Ravichandran Ashwin?
,
Earlier in the day, India's captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first. Mohammed Siraj got Usman Khawaja, the highest run-getter for Australia in this cycle of WTC for a duck. Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner added 69 for the second wicket before the latter tried chasing a wide ball down the leg and got caught behind the stumps, brilliantly by KS Bharat off the bowling of Shardul Thakur.,
Post Lunch, India picked up Labuschagne through Mohammed Shami. However, Head came out all guns blazing and shifted the momentum completely.,
Also Read: WTC Final preview: India ahead as Aussie miss Hazlewood in ultimate clash
,
WTC Final, AUS vs IND Toss
,
India skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss against Australia’s Pat Cummins and has decided to bowl first at the Oval in London.,
Also Read: WTC Final: Batting big worry; India find strength in Kohli, Shami and Gill
,
India playing 11
,
Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj,
Also Read: WTC Final: Australia to rely on bowling against India amid batting woes
,
Australia playing 11
,
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon,
WTC Final Broadcast and Live Stream
,
The WTC Final between Australia and India will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network on television sets in India. The match can also be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar as well.,
WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS Day 2 Live Updates: Catch all the updates of Day 2 of the final of the World Test Championships, taking place at the Kennington Oval in London here