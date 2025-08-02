Yashasvi Jaiswal shrugs off lean patch with gritty century in Oval Test

The 23-year-old Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is finishing the 2025 Anderson Tenular Trophy in similar fashion to how he started, as he began the series with a century in the first innings of the Leeds Test and is finishing it with another century in the second innings of the Oval Test. Jaiswal, coming fresh off a rough patch in the last two innings, shrugged off his bad form in style by completing his sixth Test ton off just 127 balls. This is also Jaiswal’s fourth Test century against England and his second on English soil.