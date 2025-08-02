Home / Cricket / News / Yashasvi Jaiswal shrugs off lean patch with gritty century in Oval Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal shrugs off lean patch with gritty century in Oval Test

This is Yashasvi Jaiswal's sixth Test ton in just 24 matches and his 4th against England

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yashasvi, Jaiswal
India's batter Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo: PTI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 6:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 23-year-old Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is finishing the 2025 Anderson Tenular Trophy in similar fashion to how he started, as he began the series with a century in the first innings of the Leeds Test and is finishing it with another century in the second innings of the Oval Test. Jaiswal, coming fresh off a rough patch in the last two innings, shrugged off his bad form in style by completing his sixth Test ton off just 127 balls. This is also Jaiswal’s fourth Test century against England and his second on English soil.  Check all the live updates of day 3 action of India vs England 5th Test at Oval here
 
After a disappointing batting performance by India in the first innings of the Oval Test, the visitors needed someone to bat big, and Jaiswal stepped up at the right occasion to put India in a comfortable position in the match. His 107-run partnership for the third wicket with Akash Deep (66) has opened the door for India to level the series 2-2 by winning the fifth and final Test of the series.

Full list of Test centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal

S.No Score Opponent Venue (Country) Month / Year
1 171 West Indies Roseau (WI) Jul-23
2 209 England Vizag (India) Jan-24
3 214* England Rajkot (India) Feb-24
4 161 Australia Perth (AUS) Nov-24
5 101 England Leeds (ENG) Jun-25
6 100* England London (ENG) Aug-25
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

England vs India, 5th Test: Rohit Sharma spotted at the Oval on Day 3

Big blow for India! Jasprit Bumrah to miss Asia Cup 2025 in UAE: Report

Shami joins East Zone for Duleep Trophy 2025; Ishan Kishan named captain

Prasidh Krishna credits trust and team spirit for IND's resurgence at Oval

England vs India HIGHLIGHTS 5th Test Day 2: Pacers lead IND's fightback; visitors finish day at 75/2

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest match

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story