England vs India, 5th Test: Rohit Sharma spotted at the Oval on Day 3

Day 3 of the 5th Test between England and India saw India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma watching the action live at the stadium from the stands. His arrival was caught on camera as he entered the venue and then was also captured watching his team bat during the 1st session of the day.

Rohit’s presence came after his unexpected announcement to retire from Test cricket, news that surfaced just a week ahead of the squad selection for the ongoing series. His longtime teammate Virat Kohli also made the same decision, stepping away from the longest format of the game. Both players have now shifted their focus solely to One Day Internationals.

Rohit, who had captained India during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the 2024–25 season, had initially expressed a desire to continue playing red-ball cricket. However, following a rough patch with the bat and opting out of the fifth Test, he later confirmed his decision to step away from Test matches altogether.

Earlier, Rohit and Kohli had also bid farewell to T20Is after helping India clinch the 2024 T20 World Cup. The iconic duo will remain available for ODI duties and are expected to be key figures in India’s 2027 ODI World Cup campaign.