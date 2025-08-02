Home / Cricket / News / England vs India, 5th Test: Rohit Sharma spotted at the Oval on Day 3

England vs India, 5th Test: Rohit Sharma spotted at the Oval on Day 3

Rohit's presence came after his unexpected announcement to retire from Test cricket, news that surfaced just a week ahead of the squad selection for the ongoing series.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 5:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Day 3 of the 5th Test between England and India saw India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma watching the action live at the stadium from the stands. His arrival was caught on camera as he entered the venue and then was also captured watching his team bat during the 1st session of the day.
Rohit’s presence came after his unexpected announcement to retire from Test cricket, news that surfaced just a week ahead of the squad selection for the ongoing series. His longtime teammate Virat Kohli also made the same decision, stepping away from the longest format of the game. Both players have now shifted their focus solely to One Day Internationals. 
 
Rohit, who had captained India during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the 2024–25 season, had initially expressed a desire to continue playing red-ball cricket. However, following a rough patch with the bat and opting out of the fifth Test, he later confirmed his decision to step away from Test matches altogether. 
Earlier, Rohit and Kohli had also bid farewell to T20Is after helping India clinch the 2024 T20 World Cup. The iconic duo will remain available for ODI duties and are expected to be key figures in India’s 2027 ODI World Cup campaign.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Big blow for India! Jasprit Bumrah to miss Asia Cup 2025 in UAE: Report

Shami joins East Zone for Duleep Trophy 2025; Ishan Kishan named captain

Prasidh Krishna credits trust and team spirit for IND's resurgence at Oval

England vs India HIGHLIGHTS 5th Test Day 2: Pacers lead IND's fightback; visitors finish day at 75/2

Siraj steps up: How India's pace spearhead thrives without Bumrah

Topics :Rohit SharmaTest CricketIndia cricket teamEngland cricket team

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story