Big blow for India! Jasprit Bumrah to miss Asia Cup 2025 in UAE: Report

What’s Next for Bumrah?

Further reports read that the selectors, including Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir, will need to make a strategic decision. “If Bumrah plays the Asia Cup and India reaches the final, it’s almost impossible for him to be fit and ready for the West Indies Tests,” the report read.

The more probable scenario is Bumrah skipping the Asia Cup and returning for the two high-stakes Tests against South Africa in November, which carry crucial World Test Championship points. Alternatively, he might rest through the West Indies series and prepare for limited-overs fixtures like the T20I series against New Zealand in January, a key preparatory event for the T20 World Cup.

Despite his heroics, Bumrah had a rare off-day in Manchester, where he conceded over 100 runs in a single innings, a first in his Test career. Following this outing, his overall Test tally now stands at 219 wickets from 48 matches.