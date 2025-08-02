Home / Cricket / News / Big blow for India! Jasprit Bumrah to miss Asia Cup 2025 in UAE: Report

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had earlier indicated that Bumrah's participation in the Test series would be restricted to manage his fitness ahead of a packed calendar.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
India may have to contend without their premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah for next month’s Asia Cup, scheduled to begin on September 9 in the UAE, as reports indicate he is likely to skip the tournament.  India’s upcoming schedule presents a challenging scenario for selectors. The T20 Asia Cup in the UAE concludes on September 29, while the two-Test series against West Indies begins just days later on October 2 in Ahmedabad. Given the close scheduling, it’s unlikely Bumrah will feature in both events.   
Bumrah has been officially released from the squad for the fifth and final Test of the ongoing England series, the BCCI confirmed on Friday. The decision aligns with the management’s pre-series plan to limit Bumrah’s workload to three matches. The 31-year-old featured in the first three Tests, bowling 119.4 overs and collecting 14 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls, at Headingley and Lord’s.  Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had earlier indicated that Bumrah’s participation would be restricted to manage his fitness ahead of a packed calendar. 
 
Despite his heroics, Bumrah had a rare off-day in Manchester, where he conceded over 100 runs in a single innings, a first in his Test career. Following this outing, his overall Test tally now stands at 219 wickets from 48 matches. 
What’s Next for Bumrah?
 
Further reports read that the selectors, including Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir, will need to make a strategic decision. “If Bumrah plays the Asia Cup and India reaches the final, it’s almost impossible for him to be fit and ready for the West Indies Tests,” the report read.
 
The more probable scenario is Bumrah skipping the Asia Cup and returning for the two high-stakes Tests against South Africa in November, which carry crucial World Test Championship points. Alternatively, he might rest through the West Indies series and prepare for limited-overs fixtures like the T20I series against New Zealand in January, a key preparatory event for the T20 World Cup.
 
As things stand, Bumrah is not expected to feature in many ODIs in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup at home next year. 
 

Topics :Jasprit BumrahCricket NewsAsia Cup

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

