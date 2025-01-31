Who is Himanshu Sangwan? Railways' pacer who castled Kohli in Ranji match

In a Ranji Trophy encounter brimming with anticipation, all eyes were on one man—Virat Kohli. The Indian batting maestro, making his long-awaited return to domestic cricket, stepped onto the field, his aura alone sending a ripple of excitement through the stands. But little did the crowd know, a young, unassuming pacer from Railways was about to script his own moment of glory.

Himanshu Sangwan, a name not yet echoed in the hallways of cricketing greatness, had been here before. He had tasted the thrill of dismantling giants. And in the another high-stakes clash, he struck again—his moment of reckoning arriving as he sent the legendary Virat Kohli back to the pavilion.

For Sangwan, this was not his first tryst with toppling titans. Back in 2019, at the historic Wankhede Stadium, he had orchestrated one of Railways’ most memorable victories, tearing through a formidable Mumbai batting line-up. That day, he was the architect of a stunning 10-wicket triumph, scalping six wickets and dismantling Mumbai’s stronghold. Among his prized victims? None other than Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw—two pillars of India’s batting future.

Fast forward to today, and the story repeated itself—only this time, the stakes were higher, the scalp grander. In a game that was meant to mark Kohli’s glorious return to the roots of Indian cricket, it was Sangwan who stole the spotlight, etching his name in the annals of domestic cricket folklore.