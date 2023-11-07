AUS vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Afghanistan opt to bat first

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Australia take on Afghanistan at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat first. Afghans have made one change in their Playing 11, bringing Naveen-ul-Haq in place of Fazalhaq Farooqi. Australia made two changes in their playing 11. Steve Smith misses the match due to illness. Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marh return to Australia's XI. Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia vs Afghanistan Playing 11 Afghanistan Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq. Australia Playing 11 : Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast Australia vs Afghanistan Star Sports will live broadcast Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming AUS vs AFG Fans can watch the live stream of Australia vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar. Stay tuned for AUS vs AFG live score and match updates...