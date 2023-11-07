Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / AUS vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Afghanistan opt to bat first
LiveNew Update

AUS vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Afghanistan opt to bat first

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: One change in Afghanistan Playing 11 while Aussies make two changes in their XI

BS Web Team New Delhi
Glenn Maxwell

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 2:22 PM IST
In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Australia take on Afghanistan at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat first. Afghans have made one change in their Playing 11, bringing Naveen-ul-Haq in place of Fazalhaq Farooqi. Australia made two changes in their playing 11. Steve Smith misses the match due to illness. Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marh return to Australia's XI.
Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia vs Afghanistan Playing 11
Afghanistan Playing 11:  Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq.
Australia Playing 11 : Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast Australia vs Afghanistan
Star Sports will live broadcast Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming AUS vs AFG
Fans can watch the live stream of Australia vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for AUS vs AFG live score and match updates...

Key Events

2:22 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | AFG 20-0 after 4 Overs

2:20 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | AFG 13-0 after 3 Overs

2:18 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | AFG 6-0 after 2 Overs

2:15 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | AFG 5-0 after 1 Over

1:40 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | AFG Playing 11

1:37 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | Australia Playing 11

1:35 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | Australia bowling first

1:24 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | head-to-head

1:00 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | Maxwell to replace Smith

12:57 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | Afghans team news

12:36 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | Australia batting team news

12:26 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | What is at stake in today's match

12:24 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE

2:22 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | AFG 20-0 after 4 Overs

Over Summary: 0 2 0 0 4 1  ; Afghanistan 20-0 after 4 Overs ; Ibrahim Zadran (7); Rahmanullah Gurbaz (13)
 
Hazlewood continues and concedes seven runs, including a boundary to Gurbaz.

2:20 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | AFG 13-0 after 3 Overs

Over Summary: 0 0 3 0 0 4  ; Afghanistan 13-0 after 3 Overs ; Ibrahim Zadran (7); Rahmanullah Gurbaz (6)
 
Starc continues and concedes seven runs, including a boundary to Ibrahim Zadran.

2:18 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | AFG 6-0 after 2 Overs

 
 
Over Summary: 0 1 0 0 0 0  ; Afghanistan 6-0 after 2 Overs ; Ibrahim Zadran (3); Rahmanullah Gurbaz (3)
 
Josh Hazlewood, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack and concedes only one run.

2:15 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | AFG 5-0 after 1 Over

Over Summary: 1 0 0 3 1 0  ; Afghanistan 5-0 after 1 Over ; Ibrahim Zadran (3); Rahmanullah Gurbaz (2)
 
Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran are at the crease. Gurbaz is on strike. Starc opens the attack and concedes five runs.

1:40 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | AFG Playing 11

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

1:37 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | Australia Playing 11

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

1:35 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | Australia bowling first

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahid wins the toss and elects to bat first.

1:24 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | head-to-head

Australia vs Afghanistan head-to-head

Australia have played against Afghanistan three times in 50-over cricket and emerged victorious in all the three occassions. The last time two teams locked horns in the ODI match was in 2019 ODI World Cup in England. This categorically depicts what Afghanistan assistan coach said in an interview to Business Standard that if the team play more of ODI cricket with well established nations, the chances of good performance maximises.

Total matches played: 3
Australia won: 3
Afghanistan won: 0

1:00 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | Maxwell to replace Smith

Steve Smith is not fit to play today. Glenn Maxwell to replace Smith in Australia Playing 11.
Steve Smith scored 62-ball hundred. Photo: @cricketcomau

12:57 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | Afghans team news

For Afghanistan, who have lost all three ODIs to Australia including two in World Cups, it will be imperative to keep building on the success they have garnered in this edition.

With four wins in the last five matches, the Afghans have kept the semifinal dream alive but getting past Australia will be a humongous challenge, knowing that they are also required to improve the Net Run Rate in their respective last two league games.

The consistency displayed with the bat by captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (282 runs), Rahmat Shah (264) Azmatullah Omarzai (234), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (234) and Ibrahim Zadran (232) has delivered three consecutive wins while chasing for Afghanistan, but playing against Australia will be a different ball game.

With Rashid Khan (7 wickets) opting to have an extended batting session here on Sunday, there were clear indications which part of his game the star player wanted to work on more as his 56 runs in seven matches have not done justice to his abilities.
 

Afghanistan cricket team

12:36 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | Australia batting team news

Steve Smith (one) and Marnus Labuschagne (two) are no ODI behemoths but a combined total of three fifties in seven matches each between Nos 3 and 4 would give any team a huge concern.
 
But given how the duo batted in Ahmedabad on a pitch that was gripping and turning in Ahmedabad, both Smith and Labuschagne will hope for stronger returns against Afghanistan.
 
For Labuschagne, his two fifties have come in the last three outings and his 83-ball 71 against England was a quality knock on a sluggish surface where Australia did just well enough to make a total which was beyond England's reach.
 
At the top, David Warner (428 runs in 7 matches at 61.14, 2x100s, 1x50s) has done the heavylifting while Travis Head's strong beginning to the World Cup (120 runs in two matches) gives Australia the hope of a fiery start.
 
With Mitchell Marsh returning, Australia must also be able to address the issue of Cameron Green's ordinary run with the bat among the team's designated all-rounders.

12:26 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | What is at stake in today's match

With seats filling up fast for World Cup semifinals, Australia will look to banish middle-order woes and secure a final four spot against a fearless Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
 
Only two places remain up for the taking with rampant India slated to finish atop the World Cup points table. South Africa have also qualified.
 
With no other team directly threatening Australia's progression into the semifinals, Pat Cummins' men would like to finish the job at the first given opportunity here at the Wankhede Stadium a venue that has been a paradise for batting but also supports the bowlers adequately if they are good enough to exploit the conditions.
 
The battle promises to be an enticing watch given Afghanistan's battery of spinners and resolute batting itching to deliver a strong show against Australia, for whom leg-spinner Adam Zampa's 19 wickets in seven matches are the most for any bowler in this World Cup.
 
Australia need only one win from their remaining two contests against Afghanistan and Bangladesh to become the third semifinalists and more importantly stay clear from the pack that is about to engage in a dogfight in the middle of the points table for the final spot.
 
But the five-time champions are also in a way, a bit far from their best even though they come into Tuesday's contest riding high on confidence of five consecutive wins, given that their middle-order is yet to come to the party.
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott

12:24 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup. Australia need a win to confirm a spot in semifinals while victory for Afghanistan meant a step closure to semifinal.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 cricket world cup ICC World Cup Australia cricket team Afghanistan cricket team

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

