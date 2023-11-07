Sensex (-0.29%)
AUS vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: Glenn Maxwell is expected to return of Australia Playing 11. Afghanistan might field an unchanged Playing 11.

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Australia take on Afghanistan at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. There is a big concern for Australia ahead of the match as Steve Smth is ill. Glenn Maxwell is expected to return of Australia Playing 11. Afghnaistan might field an unchanged Playing 11.

Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia vs Afghanistan Playing 11

Afghanistan Playing 11 Probable: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

Australia Playing 11 Probable:  David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith/Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi and Australia's Pat Cummins will take place at 1:30 PM IST. 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast Australia vs Afghanistan

Star Sports will live broadcast Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming AUS vs AFG

Fans can watch the live stream of Australia vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for AUS vs AFG live score and match updates...

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

