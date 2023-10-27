Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs NZ Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Australia will take on New Zealand at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala in match 27 of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Saturday, October 28. This will be the first match of the double-header day where Bangladesh and the Netherlands play later on. Travis Head is likely to enter the Australian playing 11 while Tim Southee could force his way into New Zealand playing 11 based on his experience and big-match temperament. He could replace Trent Boult.

Head might replace Marnus Labuschagne or Marcus Stoinis in Australia's Playing 11. Australian team would look to continue their three-match winning run while the Blackcaps would be itching to get back to the winning ways after dropping their first points against hosts India earlier in Dharamsala.

Australia vs New Zealand playing 11

Australia Playing 11 Probable: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand Playing 11 Probable: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c&wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Australia vs New Zealand head-to-head

Australia and New Zealand have come up against each other in 141 ODIs. Big brother Aussies have dominated the Kiwis winning 95 and losing just 39 matches. Seven matches have had no result. In the World Cups too, Australia have won 8 games out of the 12 meetings between the two teams.

Total matches played: 82

Australia won: 30

New Zealand won: 51

No result: 01

Tied- 00

AUS vs NZ ODIs: Squads of both team



Australia Squad for ODI World Cup

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Travis Head

New Zealand Squad for World Cup

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here



Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham

Australia vs New Zealand ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the Australia vs New Zealand World Cup match take place?

Australia vs New Zealand World Cup match will take place on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

What is the venue of the AUS vs NZ World Cup match?

Australia vs New Zealand World Cup match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh.

When will Australia vs New Zealand World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The Australia vs New Zealand live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 10:00 AM IST.

What is the match timing of Australia vs New Zealand World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast Australia vs New Zealand World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast Australia vs New Zealand World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the AUS vs NZ World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the Australia vs New Zealand World Cup match in India for free.