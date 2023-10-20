AUS vs PAK LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, a humdinger of clash awaits for the fans as Australia will lock horns with Pakistan at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While Australia are coming into the match with their first win in three matches, Pakistan faced a drubbing from India in their previous match. Australia are expected not to make any change in their Playing 11. Meanwhile, Pakistan are likely to bring Usman Mir in place of Mohammad Nawan in their Playing 11. Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia vs Pakistan Playing 11 Australia Playing 11 probable: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Pakistan Playing 11 probable: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir/Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here Australia vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Australia's Pat Cummins and Pakistan's Babar Azam will take place at 1:30 PM IST. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast Australia vs Pakistan Star Sports will live broadcast Australia vs Pakistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming AUS vs PAK Fans can watch the live stream of Australia vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar. Stay tuned for AUS vs PAK live score and match updates...