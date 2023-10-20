Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / AUS vs PAK LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today
LiveNew Update

AUS vs PAK LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE: Australia are unlikely to change their Playing 11. Pakistan could bring Usman Mir in their XI vs Australia

BS Web Team New Delhi
Australia vs Pakistan match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for the ICC World Cup 2023. Photo: X

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, a humdinger of clash awaits for the fans as Australia will lock horns with Pakistan at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While Australia are coming into the match with their first win in three matches, Pakistan faced a drubbing from India in their previous match. Australia are expected not to make any change in their Playing 11. Meanwhile, Pakistan are likely to bring Usman Mir in place of Mohammad Nawan in their Playing 11.
Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia vs Pakistan Playing 11
Australia Playing 11 probable: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Pakistan Playing 11 probable:  Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir/Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Australia vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Australia's Pat Cummins and Pakistan's Babar Azam will take place at 1:30 PM IST. 
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast Australia vs Pakistan
Star Sports will live broadcast Australia vs Pakistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming AUS vs PAK
Fans can watch the live stream of Australia vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for AUS vs PAK live score and match updates...

Key Events

12:46 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Pakistan LIVE | Why Smith and Labuschagne important for Aussies

12:15 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Pakistan LIVE | PREVIEW

12:09 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE

12:46 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Pakistan LIVE | Why Smith and Labuschagne important for Aussies

Talking about whether pairing Steve Smith and Labuschagne together works, Hayden told ESPNcricinfo, "I don't think it does. I don't think they'll change things either. To me, they have got a front anchor out and a back anchor out and the innings go nowhere because they are both well and truly stable."
 
"It's fine to have one stabilizer, I think it's really important to have a mind like Steve Smith at the top of the order when you start to set totals or chase totals, you need that computer mind, but when you have two of them in a row I think it creates pressure through the top six so I'd make a change there," he added.

12:15 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Pakistan LIVE | PREVIEW

Australia's cricketing DNA is constructed by meticulousness and Pakistan's by explosiveness.
 
When they meet each other here on Friday, Australia and Pakistan will have to regain those qualities in batting and bowling to infuse a fresh life into their World Cup campaign, which is yet to go into overdrive.
 
Pakistan's strength lies in their ability to play fearless cricket in the face of pressure. Make a quick rewind to their glory year of 1992 for a validation of that remark.
But in this World Cup, they caved in at the first hint of real pressure, a match against India. There simply was no fight in their seven-wicket battering by the Men in Blue.

CLICK HERE TO READ FULL PREVIEW

12:09 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Australia vs Pakistan match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. A humdinger of clash expected as both teams will look to earn crucial two points and enhance their chances top 4 finish in the league stage.

Australia beat India by 21 runs in the third ODI of the three match series to take the series 2-1. Photo: Sportzpics

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023cricket world cupICC World CupPakistan cricket teamAustralia cricket teamSteve SmithDavid WarnerMarcus StoinisPat CumminsMitchell StarcAlex CareyGlenn Maxwellcricket broadcastStar SportsHotstarBabar Azam

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF