close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65379.88 -249.36
Nifty (-0.45%)
19537.35 -87.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.51%)
6000.05 -30.95
Nifty Midcap (-0.66%)
40067.85 -264.75
Nifty Bank (-0.14%)
43694.95 -59.55
Heatmap

AUS vs PAK LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE: Australia are unlikely to change their Playing 11. Pakistan could bring Usman Mir in their XI vs Australia

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Australia vs Pakistan match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for the ICC World Cup 2023. Photo: X

Australia vs Pakistan match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for the ICC World Cup 2023. Photo: X

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, a humdinger of clash awaits for the fans as Australia will lock horns with Pakistan at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While Australia are coming into the match with their first win in three matches, Pakistan faced a drubbing from India in their previous match. Australia are expected not to make any change in their Playing 11. Meanwhile, Pakistan are likely to bring Usman Mir in place of Mohammad Nawan in their Playing 11.

Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia vs Pakistan Playing 11

Australia Playing 11 probable: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan Playing 11 probable:  Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir/Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf


Australia vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Australia's Pat Cummins and Pakistan's Babar Azam will take place at 1:30 PM IST. 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast Australia vs Pakistan

Star Sports will live broadcast Australia vs Pakistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming AUS vs PAK

Fans can watch the live stream of Australia vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for AUS vs PAK live score and match updates...

No article available in this category.

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 cricket world cup ICC World Cup Pakistan cricket team Australia cricket team Steve Smith David Warner Marcus Stoinis Pat Cummins Mitchell Starc Alex Carey Glenn Maxwell cricket broadcast Star Sports Hotstar Babar Azam

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayAUS vs PAK Playing 11Richard Kettleborough | Virat KohliHardik PandyaPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsAustralia vs Pakistan Preview

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon