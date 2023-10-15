Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here Australia's house is in complete disarray after consecutive defeats and they will look to wake up from their slumber and return to winning ways against an equally stuttering Sri Lanka in Match 14 of ICC Cricket World Cup at Ekana Stadium on Monday (October 16). Both teams are in search of their maiden win in the tournament. While Australia suffered humiliating losses against India and South Africa, Sri Lanka faltered against the Proteas and Pakistan. Both Australia and Sri Lanka are expected to make changes in their Playing 11s. While Sri Lanka have to replace their captain Dasun Shanaka, who has been ruled out of the World Cup, Australia are in search of a perfect balance. Ahead of the match, Pat Cummins termed every game a final from hereon. Alex Carey might return to Australia Playing 11 while Dushan Hemantha is expected to replace Shanaka in Sri Lanka's XI.



Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia vs Sri Lanka playing 11

Australia Playing 11 Probable

Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w)/Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood,

Sri Lanka Playing 11 Probable

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Ausralia's form recently

Australia have looked like a pale shadow of their dominant selves in this tournament. The five-time champions sit ninth in the 10-team league table owing to their horrendous Net Run Rate (-1.846), while the Lankans are 7th on the table with a NRR of -1.161. The Aussies desperately need to get their act together if they want to keep their fate in their own hands. But it is easier said than done. Australia have lost seven of their last eight ODIs comprehensively.

Australia vs Sri Lanka head-to-head

Australia and Sri Lanka have come up against each other in 41 ODI matches.

Total matches played: 102

Australia won: 63

Sri Lanka won: 35

No result: 04

Tied- 00

AUS vs SL ODIs: Squads of both team

Australia Squad for ODI World Cup

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Chamika Karunaratne, Dimuth Karunaratne

Sri Lanka Squad for World Cup

Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Cameron Green

Australia vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup match take place?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will take place on Monday, October 16, 2023.

What is the venue of the AUS vs SL World Cup match?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

When will the Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

Australia vs Sri Lanka live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the AUS vs BAN World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will livestream the Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup match in India for free.