Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ Playing 11, live match time, streaming



The Indian team would be looking to get past New Zealand for the first time in 20 years in the ICC World Cups as the two teams face each other at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday (October 22). India will be worried about their playing 11 as Hardik Pandya has been ruled out for IND vs NZ game. And it is going to be a big headache for India management to find a replacement for him. If they replace Hardik with a batter then their bowling up would certainly miss the services of 6th bowling option and an another bowler for him can only be brought on expense of a batter which also seems tricky call. Though in all likelihood Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan are expected to get a game with chances of Mohammed Shami replacing Shardul Thakur.

The New Zealand side though won’t be looking to make any changes in their playing 11 as they know that Kane Williamson is out already. Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson are bowling well and so is Trent Boult. Thus the chances of Tim Southee making a comeback are highly unlikely.

India vs New Zealand playing 11

India Playing 11 Probable: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur/ Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand Playing 11 Probable: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult



Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India vs New Zealand head-to-head

India and New Zealand have come up against each other in 116 ODIs. India have the upper hand with 58 wins while the Kiwis have won 50. However, when it comes to World Cups, the Blackcaps have won five and India have only three matches with the last victory coming way back in 2003.

Total matches played: 116

India won: 58

New Zealand won: 50

No result: 07





Tied- 01

IND vs NZ ODIs: Squads of both team

India Squad for ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand Squad for World Cup

Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham

India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs New Zealand World Cup match take place?

The India vs New Zealand World Cup match will take place on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

What is the venue of the IND vs NZ World Cup match?

The India vs New Zealand World Cup match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh.

When will the India vs New Zealand World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

India vs New Zealand live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the India vs New Zealand World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between India and New Zealand will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs New Zealand World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs New Zealand World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs NZ World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the India vs New Zealand World Cup match in India for free.