Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

The losing semi-finalists - South Africa and New Zealand - got $800,000 (Rs 6 crore approximately) each from the total prize pot of $10 million in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs Australia final in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 5:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The winner of India vs Australia final in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will take home $ 4 million (approximately Rs 33 crore) while the losing team will get richer by $ 2 million (approximately 16 crore).

Check India vs Australia final live score and match updates in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Meanwhile, the losing semi-finalists - South Africa and New Zealand -  got $800,000 (Rs 6 crore approximately) each from the total prize pot of $10 million. The 48 matches were played across 10 venues from 5 October till November 9.

Check India vs Australia final full scorecard in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The winners of each match in the group stage received $40,000 (Rs 33 lakh approximately) and the six teams that did not qualify for the semi-finals received a payment of US$100,000  (Rs 82 lakh approximately).

The World Cup was hosted by hosted by India from October 5 to November 19, comprising 45 league matches and three knockout matches.

Teams that featured in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 are as follows

*India (Finalists)
*Australia (Finalists)
*South Africa (Semifinalists)
*New Zealand (Semifinalists)
*Pakistan (Finished 5th)
*Afghanistan (Finished 6th)
*England (Finished 7th)
*Bangladesh (Finished 8th)
*Sri Lanka (Failed to qualify for 2025 Champions Trophy)
*Netherlands (Failed to qualify for 2025 Champions Trophy)

Cricket World Cup 2023 prize money distribution

Stage Rate US$ Total US$
Winner (1) 4000000 2000000
Runner-up (1) 2000000 2000000
Losing Semi-Finalist (2) 800000 1600000
Teams eliminated after group stage (6) 100000 600000
Winner of each group stage match (45) 40000 1800000

Also Read

Asia Cup final 2023: What is prize money for winning and runners-up teams?

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Asia Cup: ACC announces prize money for Colombo and Kandy groundsmen

Nobel Prize 2023 in Medicine awarded to Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman

World Cup: Can India make it 8-0 against Pakistan as they clash today?

ICC ban a betrayal of the nation: Sri Lanka sports minister Ranasinghe

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Revisiting 2003 final, that broke Indian hearts

IND vs AUS final: Aussies one step away from 6th World Cup title; key stats

IND vs AUS Final: Ahmedabad pitch in controversy as Aussies raise concern

Passing on the baton: Will Shubman Gill take on the mantle from Kohli?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023cricket world cupICC World CupIndia cricket teamIndia vs AustraliaAustralia cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamBangladesh cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamPakistan cricket teamEngland cricket teamAfghanistan cricket team

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story