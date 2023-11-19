Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get





The winner of India vs Australia final in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will take home $ 4 million (approximately Rs 33 crore) while the losing team will get richer by $ 2 million (approximately 16 crore).





Meanwhile, the losing semi-finalists - South Africa and New Zealand - got $800,000 (Rs 6 crore approximately) each from the total prize pot of $10 million. The 48 matches were played across 10 venues from 5 October till November 9.

The winners of each match in the group stage received $40,000 (Rs 33 lakh approximately) and the six teams that did not qualify for the semi-finals received a payment of US$100,000 (Rs 82 lakh approximately).

The World Cup was hosted by hosted by India from October 5 to November 19, comprising 45 league matches and three knockout matches.





Teams that featured in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 are as follows

*India (Finalists)

*Australia (Finalists)

*South Africa (Semifinalists)

*New Zealand (Semifinalists)

*Pakistan (Finished 5th)

*Afghanistan (Finished 6th)

*England (Finished 7th)

*Bangladesh (Finished 8th)

*Sri Lanka (Failed to qualify for 2025 Champions Trophy)

*Netherlands (Failed to qualify for 2025 Champions Trophy)



Cricket World Cup 2023 prize money distribution