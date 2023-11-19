Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

Check India vs Australia final live score and match updates in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Check India vs Australia final full scorecard in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here
Cricket World Cup 2023 prize money distribution
|Stage
|Rate US$
|Total US$
|Winner (1)
|4000000
|2000000
|Runner-up (1)
|2000000
|2000000
|Losing Semi-Finalist (2)
|800000
|1600000
|Teams eliminated after group stage (6)
|100000
|600000
|Winner of each group stage match (45)
|40000
|1800000