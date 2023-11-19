Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates: Toss at 1:30 pm IST

India vs Australia Final, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue will eye their third World Cup title against five times Champions Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs Australia Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Updates: Photo: ICC

India vs Australia Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Updates: Photo: ICC

In the grand finale of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, two-time champion India will lock horns with five-time champions Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The country of 1.4 billion people would be glued to their TV screens as they await for Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue to lift their third World Cup title.

The Ahmedabad wicket is supposed to be sluggish and offer help to spinners. It is the same wicket on which Team India played Pakistan in a league-stage game. 

India might play an extra spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to target the Australian left-handers as he did in the league stage match in Chennai. Australia on the other hand could replace Marsnus Labushcagane with Marcus Stpoinis to have an extra bowling option as well as a batter who could score quickly. 

Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Australia Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia Playing 11 probable:  Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (capt), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Cricket World Cup 2023, Final India vs Australia LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and Australia's Pat Cummins will take place at 1:30 PM IST. 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs Australia final

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs Australia final match on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs AUS final

Fans can watch the live stream of the India vs Australia final match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for IND vs AUS final live score and match updates...

No article available in this category.

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Rohit Sharma ICC ODI World Cup 2023 cricket world cup ICC World Cup India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team Pat Cummins cricket broadcast sports broadcasting Star Sports Hotstar Ahmedabad

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon