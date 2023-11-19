IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates: Toss at 1:30 pm IST

In the grand finale of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, two-time champion India will lock horns with five-time champions Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The country of 1.4 billion people would be glued to their TV screens as they await for Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue to lift their third World Cup title.

The Ahmedabad wicket is supposed to be sluggish and offer help to spinners. It is the same wicket on which Team India played Pakistan in a league-stage game.

India might play an extra spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to target the Australian left-handers as he did in the league stage match in Chennai. Australia on the other hand could replace Marsnus Labushcagane with Marcus Stpoinis to have an extra bowling option as well as a batter who could score quickly.

Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Australia Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia Playing 11 probable: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (capt), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Cricket World Cup 2023, Final India vs Australia LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and Australia's Pat Cummins will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs Australia final

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs Australia final match on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs AUS final

Fans can watch the live stream of the India vs Australia final match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for IND vs AUS final live score and match updates...