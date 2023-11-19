IND vs AUS final: Aussies one step away from 6th World Cup title; key stats

Australia cricket team is aiming to win their record 6th World Cup title as Pat Cummins' side take on Rohit Sharma-led India in the final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.



Check India vs Australia final live score and match updates in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Australia started their World Cup horridly, losing the first two matches at the start off their World Cup campaign. But the Aussies made a stupendous comeback wiinning eight matches in a row coming into the World Cup final vs India. They lost the first two matches against India and South Africa. Though, the Kangaroos have already took the revenge from South Africa as they defeated the latter in the semifinal. Can the Aussies overcome the India challenge in the summit clash? We have to wait for few hours.



Check India vs Australia final live full scorecard here

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Here's a look at the records that can be broken by Team Australia if they manage to win the ongoing ODI World Cup:

- Australia can be the first team with the most number of World Cup trophies only if they win the ODI World Cup 2023. The Aussies already tasted five World Cup wins after winning the prestigious tournament in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

- Pat Cummins will have an opportunity to become the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia in the history of the tournament only if the Aussie skipper bags four more wickets against India. Cummins already has 32 wickets in the Cricket World Cups and can surpass fellow pacer Brett Lee (35).

- Aussie spinner Adam Zampa can equal his teammate Mitchell Starc's record for the most wickets by any bowler in a single edition of the Cricket World Cup. Starc bagged 27 wickets in the 2019 World Cup, but to reach the milestone Zampa need to have a five-wicket haul against India, he already has 22 scalps in this tournament.

- Australia opener David Warner can equal Rohit Sharma's record for most centuries ever at the prestigious event only if the Aussie can reach the three figures in the final. Warner has slammed six hundred in the history of the Cricket World Cup, while the India skipper has seven centuries by his name.

- Waner could reach another milestone of 7000 ODI runs and become the sixth Men's player from Australia if he can score 75 or more against India.

- Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell can become the seventh Aussie player to have scored more than 1000 runs in the history of the Cricket World Cup. But to reach the landmark, Maxwell needs to score 101 in the final.