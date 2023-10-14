Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs AFG Playing 11, live match time, streaming





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here In Match 13 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, England will lock horns with Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as Motera Stadium, on Sundary (October 15). England came back to winning ways after losing the opener while Afghanistan still have to register their first win. England would not just look for a victory against Afghanistan but would also want to win the match handsomely to boost their net run rate (NRR), which took a beating in their opener. Moeen Ali is not likely to return to England Playing 11 as Delhi has been assisting pacers this world cup. However, all eyes once again will be on Ben Stokes' return to Cricket World Cup. He failed to recover from knee injury as he missed the first two games. Afghanistan could make changes in their Playing 11 to find a balance the side.

England vs Afghanistan playing 11

England Playing 11 Probable: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

Afghanistan Playing 11 Probable: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

England vs the Afghanistan head-to-head

Total matches played: 2

England won: 2

Afghanistan won: 0

No result: 00

Tied- 00

ENG vs AFG ODIs: Squads of both team

England Squad for ODI World Cup

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler(w/c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Ben Stokes

Afghanistan Squad for World Cup

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad

England vs the Afghanistan ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the England vs Afghanistan World Cup match take place?

The England vs Afghanistan World Cup match will take place on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

What is the venue of the ENG vs AFG World Cup match?

The England vs Afghanistan World Cup match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

When will the England vs Afghanistan World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

England vs Afghanistan live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the England vs Afghanistan World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between England and Afghanistan will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the England vs Afghanistan World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the England vs Afghanistan World Cup match in England.

How to watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AFG World Cup match in England for free?

Hotstar will livestream the England vs Afghanistan World Cup match in India for free.