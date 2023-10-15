close
World Cup 2023 ENG vs AFG: Gurbaz, Khil take Afghans to 284 in 1st innings

Ikram Ali Khil (58) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (80) led Afghanistan's challenge against defending champions England. The Afghans posted 284 in 49.5 overs

Afghan batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ikram Ali Khil scored fifties as the team posted 284 in 50 overs against England in an ICC World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Photo: ACB

Afghan batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ikram Ali Khil scored fifties as the team posted 284 in 50 overs against England in an ICC World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Photo: ACB

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 6:21 PM IST
It was Rahmanullah Gurbaz's flying 80 off just 47 balls at the start and then a calculated 58 off 66 balls by Ikram Ali Khil at the end of the innings as the two wicket-keepers helped Afghanistan post x in their 50 overs against defending champions England during an ICC World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, 15 October. For England, Adil Rashid was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up 3/42 in his 10 overs.

Flying Start

The Afghans got off to a flying start as openers Gurbaz and Ibrahim Ali Zadran added 114 runs for the first wicket that left England clueless for some time as no change from Jos Buttler was working.

Rashid Brings England Back

However, the introduction of spin in the form of Adil Rashid worked wonders as he removed Zadran and Rahmat Shah in quick succession and built pressure to force the run-out of Gurbaz.

Suicidal Run-out

The run-out of Gurbaz was nothing short of suicidal as Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi played the ball straight to substitute fielder David Willey and ran. Gurbaz had to respond and he was left miles behind the crease before Buttler collected a wide throw and dislodged the bails.

Omarzai Falls After a Great Start

Azmatullah Omarzai, who scored a fifty against India, looked in great touch here too but wasted his start to get out for 19 off 24 balls. Soon after Gurbaz's dismissal, England operated with part-time spinners Joe Root and Liam Livingstone. Root got Afghan skipper Shahidi bowled while Livingstone was the one who removed Omarzai.

Missed Stumping

Buttler missed a chance to stump out Ikram Ali Khil early in his innings, but he was unable to collect the ball properly off the bowling of Livingstone.

Wood Bouncer

Mark Wood showed some speed as he bounced Mohammad Nabi out and hit Khil on the shoulders for which the physio was called on the ground as well. Khil, though, was determined to carry on and received superb support from Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Sam Curran Over

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

Mujeeb hit Sam Curran for 18 runs in an over and thereafter Curran was not brought back in the attack. He bowled a no-ball and was hit for a six on a free hit, which got the Kotla crowd moving in the stands.

Fifty for Khil

Khil eventually got to his third fifty in ODIs and scored a brilliant 58 off 66 balls before being removed by Topley.
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 England cricket team Afghanistan cricket team Adil Rashid BS Web Reports cricket world cup

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 6:12 PM IST

