ENG vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Waokes gets Head early

12:33 PM
England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Squads of both teams
England Squad for ODI World Cup
Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse.
Australia Squad for World Cup
David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott