Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / ENG vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Waokes gets Head early
LiveNew Update

ENG vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Waokes gets Head early

England vs Australia Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates: English captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to field first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Stoinis, Green play

BS Web Team New Delhi
England vs Australia LIVE SCORE

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 2:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In today's second (Saturday, November 4) match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pat Cummins’ Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. England have remained unchanged from their bashing against India and Australia have brought in Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green as replacements for Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell in their playing 11. While Buttler felt that the wicket looked a bit tacky, Cummins was happy to bat first. Also Read: World Cup 2023 records: From India's biggest win to Shami's 5-wicket hauls  
Cricket World Cup 2023: England vs Australia Playing 11
Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here England Playing 11: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood 
Australia Playing 11: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
England vs Australia Live TOSS: The toss between England skipper Ben Stokes and his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins will take place at 1:30 pm IST. 
Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast England vs Australia
Star Sports will live broadcast the England vs Australia World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming ENG vs AUS
Fans can watch the live stream of the England vs Australia Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for ENG vs AUS live score and match updates...

Key Events

2:14 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Head on start

2:11 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: The match begins

1:46 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Here are the official team sheets

1:44 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Two changes in Australia playing 11

1:43 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: No changes in England playing 11

1:37 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: England unchanged, Green Stoinis in for Australia

1:34 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: England win toss, bowl first

1:29 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Immune to the chatter says Cummins

1:25 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: By when can Maxwell and Marsh be back?

1:18 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: England have been crap in this World Cup says Stokes

1:13 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Not bowling makes the game longer says Ben Stokes

1:13 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: We are playing for the pride says Ben Stokes

12:57 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Predicted playing 11 of both sides

12:50 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: What was Mitchell Marsh’s message when he returned?

12:48 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Why is Maxwell missing this match?

12:42 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: What does this match have in store?

12:33 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Squads of both teams

12:32 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Head-to-head between the two teams

12:23 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Welcome to the live blog

2:14 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Head on start

 
Over Summary- 2 0 0 2 4 1; AUS 9-0 after 1 overs 
David Warner (0), Travis Head (9); David Willey 1-0-9-0
 
Travis Head gets going in the first over itself. 
 
Check England vs Australia full scorecard here

2:11 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: The match begins

 
After the national anthems are completed and the teams head back in the tunnel to send the 11 from the fielding unit and the two from the batting onto the field to compete, the match begins at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 
 

1:46 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Here are the official team sheets

 
The official team sheets are out 
 

1:44 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Two changes in Australia playing 11

 
Australia Playing 11
 
David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
 

1:43 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: No changes in England playing 11

 
England Playing 11 
 
Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood 
 

1:37 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: England unchanged, Green Stoinis in for Australia

 
England have remained unchanged from their bashing against India and Australia have brought in Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green as replacements for Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell in their playing 11. While Buttler felt that the wicket looked a bit tacky, Cummins was happy to bat first. 
 

1:34 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: England win toss, bowl first

 
England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pat Cummins’ Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 
 

1:29 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Immune to the chatter says Cummins

 
Australia’s Pat Cummins acknowledged that the England vs Australia chatter is omnipresent at every sporting event and you can’t escape it. “Yeah, I mean, I've played in, I think, many other games against England over the years as well. Even growing up, you watch it and you hear about it. There's always banter before any game. So, I think you're immune to it. You know that cricket speaks for itself. Everything else is just a preamble and noise to a game that everyone's excited about,” he said. 
 

1:25 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: By when can Maxwell and Marsh be back?

 
Speaking about the comeback of Marsh and Maxwell, Australian captain Pat Cummins said, “Maxi's hopefully for the clash against Afghanistan, so he'll just miss this one. But he's trained well yesterday and still taking it day by day, but hoping he'll just miss this one and then Mitch we'll wait and see - he'll come back I don't think it'll be a super long trip back home to Perth but yeah main thing is he's back home and we'll give him as much time and space as he needs.”
 

1:18 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: England have been crap in this World Cup says Stokes

 
Answering what’s gone wrong, Ben Stokes said, “I think the problem is that we've been crap. To be honest with you, we've been crap. Everything we've tried throughout this World Cup, through trying to put pressure back onto the opposition in a way in which we know or trying to soak up the pressure in a different way, which we know we've done before and been successful with, it's just not working."
 
"Every opportunity that we've had in front of us where we feel like we can take control of the game, the opposition's managed to get it back towards them. And we've just not been able to put a full game together or even got close to putting a full game together except against Bangladesh. If you dive too much into it around cricket, you find you come out with more questions than answers," he added. 
 

1:13 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Not bowling makes the game longer says Ben Stokes

 
“Not bowling makes it seem a lot longer than what it normally is. But it's been, obviously, over the last 18 months, it's been will I, won't I, whereas this World Cup it's not had to sort of worry about that and be able to just focus on going out there and trying to contribute to team with runs which is something I've not been able to do, but yeah, it's probably the first time since I've had this knee issue where it's been quite clear that I'm not going to be bowling,” Stokes said. 
 
“So, from that sense, it's probably actually been not relief, but just not having to worry about, waking up and going, yeah - feel like I can bowl today. Or nah, not today. If that makes sense,” he added further. 
 

1:13 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: We are playing for the pride says Ben Stokes


We've had a disastrous World Cup and there's no point sugarcoating that because it's the truth. But we know these last three games, for us, we've got a lot to play for. I think the biggest thing that we've got to play for is the pride of what it is to put the three lines on your chest, walking out onto the field every time is a very special occasion and something that we value very highly. So, yeah, I know there'll be a lot of noise around England and Australia in the next game, but regardless of who we play against the feeling of putting that shirt on is something that we take very seriously,” said Ben Stokes in the pre-match press conference on Friday, November 03 in Ahmedabad.
 
Ben Stokes


 

 

12:57 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Predicted playing 11 of both sides

 
Australia Playing 11 Probable
 
David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
 
England Playing 11 Probable 
 
Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
 

12:50 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: What was Mitchell Marsh’s message when he returned?

 
Mitchell Marsh mailed his teammates that he was going home for a bit, but will return to win the World Cup later on. ‘Later on’ and ‘for a bit’ are contentious words in Marsh’s statement and Australia’s future in the ICC World Cup 2023, as they face double trouble ahead of their all-important match against arch-rivals England.
 
Read the full report here 

Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
 

12:48 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Why is Maxwell missing this match?

 
Australia’s Glenn Maxwell suffered a bizarre accident where he was concussed after banging his head on the ground, falling from a golf cart. This will render him unavailable for selection for the all-important ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against England scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.   
 
 

12:42 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: What does this match have in store?

 
In today's second (Saturday, November 4) match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, England will take on Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The Australian team will be missing Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh who will not be available for this match. England on the other hand, will be looking to get the ultimate momentum to break their four-match losing streak. It will be interesting to see which two Aussies will replace Maxwell and Marsh and what changes England make in their playing 11. Follow the playing 11 updates here.
 

12:33 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Squads of both teams

 
England Squad for ODI World Cup
 
Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse.
 
Australia Squad for World Cup
 
David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott
 

12:32 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Head-to-head between the two teams

 
The two teams have come up against each other in 155 ODIs and the Aussies have dominated by winning 87 of them. In the World Cup, the two have played in nine matches where Australia have won six times. 
 
England vs Australia head-to-head
 
Total matches played: 155
Australia won: 87
England won: 63
No result: 3
Tied- 2
 
ENG vs AUS Head to Head in ICC World Cup
 
Matches- 9
AUS won- 6
ENG WON- 3
NR- 0
 

12:23 PM

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Welcome to the live blog


Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between England and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.  
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023Australia cricket teamEngland cricket teamEngland vs AustraliaAustralia vs Englandcricket world cupICC World CupBS Web Reportscricket broadcastsports broadcastingHotstarStar SportsBengaluru

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy