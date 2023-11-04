ENG vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Toss at 1:30 pm IST today
England vs Australia Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates: The toss between English captain Jos Buttler and his Aussie counterpart Pat Cummins will take place at 1:30 pm IST
BS Web Team New Delhi
In today's second (Saturday, November 4) match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, England will take on Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The Australian team will be missing Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh who will not be available for this match. England on the other hand, will be looking to get the ultimate momentum to break their four-match losing streak. It will be interesting to see which two Aussies will replace Maxwell and Marsh and what changes England make in their playing 11. Follow the playing 11 updates here.
Also Read: World Cup 2023 records: From India's biggest win to Shami's 5-wicket hauls
Also Read: World Cup 2023 records: From India's biggest win to Shami's 5-wicket hauls
Cricket World Cup 2023: England vs Australia Playing 11
Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here
England Playing 11 Probable: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
England Playing 11 Probable: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Australia Playing 11 Probable: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
England vs Australia Live TOSS: The toss between England skipper Ben Stokes and his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins will take place at 1:30 pm IST.
Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast England vs Australia
Star Sports will live broadcast the England vs Australia World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming ENG vs AUS
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming ENG vs AUS
Fans can watch the live stream of the England vs Australia Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for ENG vs AUS live score and match updates...
No article available in this category.
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Australia cricket team England cricket team England vs Australia Australia vs England cricket world cup ICC World Cup BS Web Reports cricket broadcast sports broadcasting Hotstar Star Sports Bengaluru
First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 12:28 PM IST