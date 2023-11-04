close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

ENG vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Toss at 1:30 pm IST today

England vs Australia Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates: The toss between English captain Jos Buttler and his Aussie counterpart Pat Cummins will take place at 1:30 pm IST

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
England vs Australia

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE

In today's second (Saturday, November 4) match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, England will take on Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The Australian team will be missing Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh who will not be available for this match. England on the other hand, will be looking to get the ultimate momentum to break their four-match losing streak. It will be interesting to see which two Aussies will replace Maxwell and Marsh and what changes England make in their playing 11. Follow the playing 11 updates here.

Also Read: World Cup 2023 records: From India's biggest win to Shami's 5-wicket hauls
 
Cricket World Cup 2023: England vs Australia Playing 11

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

England Playing 11 Probable: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood 

Australia Playing 11 Probable: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England vs Australia Live TOSS: The toss between England skipper Ben Stokes and his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins will take place at 1:30 pm IST. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast England vs Australia

Star Sports will live broadcast the England vs Australia World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming ENG vs AUS

Fans can watch the live stream of the England vs Australia Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for ENG vs AUS live score and match updates...




No article available in this category.

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Australia cricket team England cricket team England vs Australia Australia vs England cricket world cup ICC World Cup BS Web Reports cricket broadcast sports broadcasting Hotstar Star Sports Bengaluru

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon