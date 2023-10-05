Google Doodle celebrates opening of Cricket World Cup 2023. Details here

Thursday's Google Doodle celebrated the opening day of the International Cricket Council Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 , scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 2 pm.

The Doodle features two animated ducks running between the wickets in a stadium, with spectators in the background. Clicking on the Google Doodle redirects the user to the full schedule of the quadrennial flagship tournament—this being the 13th edition since its inception in 1975. Ten national squads are set to vie for the first-place trophy.

One-Day International Cricket World Cup The World Cup, occurring every four years, ranks among the world's leading, most viewed, and most popular one-day international cricket events. This year, India has the honour of hosting the quadrennial tournament.

When Will the World Cup 2023 Start?





Also Read: Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs NZ Playing 11, live match time, streaming The inaugural match of World Cup 2023 is set for Thursday, October 5, and the final will take place on Sunday, November 19. Day matches will commence at 10:30 am, while day-night matches will begin at 2 pm.

How Many Matches Will Be Played in the ICC World Cup?

The group stage will feature 48 matches, with each team facing all the other teams once.

Which Teams Are Participating in World Cup 2023?

Teams from Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka are participating this year.

Only four teams will advance to the knockout stage, which includes two semi-final matches and the final, all to be held in Ahmedabad.

Where to Watch World Cup 2023 Matches Live?

All World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, as well as the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

ICC World Cup 2023 Prize Money

The International Cricket Council has allocated a total prize purse of Rs 83 crore or $10 million for the World Cup 2023. The tournament winner will receive Rs 33 crore or $4 million, while the runner-up will be awarded Rs 16 crore or $2 million.





