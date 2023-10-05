Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs NZ Playing 11, live match time, streaming





Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here It is time for the Cricket World Cup and the two finalists from the last edition- England and New Zealand are up against each other in the opening game of the 13th edition of the ICC ODI World Cup, which India hosts. The two teams will head to head at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in a clash that begins at 2:00 pm IST on October 5, 2023. New Zealand will be without the services of their two most experienced campaigners, skipper Kane Williamson and fast bowler Tim Southee. England have no injury concerns and will be fielding their strongest playing 11 to begin their title defence. But that will pose a problem for Jos Buttler’s men as they will have to choose between Harry Brook and Ben Stokes or Dawid Malan in the playing 11.

For New Zealand, the choice would have to be made between Will Young and Rachin Ravindra if they want to go in with a third spin bowling option given that Williamson will not be available to bowl his part-time off-spin.

England vs New Zealand Playing 11

England Playing 11 Probable





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes/Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c,wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand Playing 11 Probable

Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c,wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham/Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

England vs New Zealand head-to-head





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here England and New Zealand have come up against each other in 95 matches. Surprisingly, each team has won 44 matches and lost as many games, with three getting tied and four having no result. In the World Cup, the two teams have met ten times and here, England won four while the Kiwis have won five times. One match ended in a tie, which England eventually won in Super Over.

Total matches played: 95

Also Read England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list Ashes 5th Test: ENG vs AUS Playing 11, match time, live streaming in India WI vs IND 1st ODI Playing 11: Ishan Kishan preffered over Sanju Samson Global giants tap Indian consumers, spend $3,600 a second on World Cup ads Multi layer security at stadium, 3,500 cops on duty for World Cup opening Cricket World Cup 2023: England eye fiery start vs injury-hit New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023: England full schedule, squad, timings, streaming With cricket World Cup, ODIs will briefly return from no-man's land

England won: 44

New Zealand won: 44

No result: 5

Tied- 03

ENG vs NZ ODIs: Squads of both team

England Squad for ODI World Cup 2023

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, David Willey

New Zealand Squad for World Cup 2023

Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham

England vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup: Match time, live toss time, telecast and streaming details

When will the England vs New Zealand World Cup match take place?

The England vs New Zealand World Cup match will occur on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

What is the venue of the ENG vs NZ World Cup match?

The England vs New Zealand World Cup match will be at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

When will the England vs New Zealand World Cup match live toss occur as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The England vs New Zealand live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the England vs New Zealand World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between England and New Zealand will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the England vs New Zealand World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the England vs New Zealand World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the ENG vs NZ World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will live stream England vs New Zealand World Cup match in India for free.