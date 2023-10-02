close
ICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

World Cup winners Shane Watson, Lisa Sthalekar, Ramiz Raja, Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden will be a part of the commentary panel

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced a high-profile all-star commentary panel for the Men's ODI World Cup, which is set to begin on 5 October when defending champions England take on New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The commentary box will also see the return of Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith and Ian Bishop, who called the unforgettable 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand.

ICC has stated that the coverage of the World Cup will include a pre-match show, an innings interval programme, and a post-match wrap-up.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and former England skipper Eoin Morgan will cover the event. World Cup winners Shane Watson, Lisa Sthalekar, Ramiz Raja, Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Sunil Gavaskar, and Matthew Hayden will be part of the commentary panel.

They will be joined by Waqar Younis, Shaun Pollock, Anjum Chopra, and Michael Atherton.

Simon Doull, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, Katey Martin, Dinesh Karthik, Dirk Nannes, Samuel Badree, Athar Ali Khan, and Russel Arnold will also be calling the action live from the commentary box.

The panel will also consist of some of the best broadcasters in the business, including Harsha Bhogle, Kass Naidoo, Mark Nicholas, Natalie Germanos, Mark Howard, and Ian Ward.

The ICC Cricket World Cup will see the participation of 10 national teams: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. Ahead of the tournament, each team will be playing two warm-up matches. The ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

The final of the Cricket World Cup 2023, played in a 50-over format, will take place on 19 November at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 6:12 PM IST

