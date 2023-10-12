Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Kane Willaimson's return will be the biggest boost for an already beaming with confidence New Zealand side as they take on Bangladesh in an ICC World Cup 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, October 13.

To make way for Willaimson, either Mark Chapman or Will Young would have to be dropped from the New Zealand playing 11 which will be revealed at the time of the toss tomorrow. Tim Southee, another injured Blackcaps player has not recovered fully and hence he will still not be available for the game against Bangladesh.

New Zealand have won both their games while Bangladesh have won one and lost one to balance out things. Before the match skipper Shaikn Al Hasan said that they will not be bogged down under pressure. On a spin-friendly wicket, it would be interesting to see how many spinners will Bangladesh go in with.



New Zealand Playing 11 Probable

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Bangladesh Playing 11 Probable

New Zealand vs the Bangladesh head-to-head

New Zealand and Bangladesh have come up against each other in 41 ODI matches. The Blackcaps have had the upper hand with 30 wins but in recent years, Bangladesh have come back well to pick up 10 wins as well.

Total matches played: 41

New Zealand won: 30

Bangladesh won: 10

No result: 01

Tied- 00

NZ vs BAN ODIs: Squads of both team

New Zealand Squad for ODI World Cup

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Will Young, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham



Bangladesh Squad for World Cup

Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah

New Zealand vs the Bangladesh ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the New Zealand vs Bangladesh World Cup match take place?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh World Cup match will take place on Friday, October 13, 2023.

What is the venue of the NZ vs BAN World Cup match?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh World Cup match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

When will the New Zealand vs Bangladesh World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between New Zealand and Bangladesh will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the New Zealand vs Bangladesh World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the New Zealand vs Bangladesh World Cup match in New Zealand.

How to watch the live streaming of the NZ vs BAN World Cup match in New Zealand for free?

Hotstar will livestream the New Zealand vs Bangladesh World Cup match in India for free.