Teams participating in the ICC ODI World Cup
1. India
2. Pakistan
3. Sri Lanka
4. Bangladesh
5. Afghanistan
6. South Africa
7. Australia
8. New Zealand
9. England
10. Netherlands
How ten teams have qualified for the ODI World Cup 2023
Based on the team positions of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League table, played during 2020-23, the top seven teams directly qualified for the 50-over extravaganza. The Indian cricket team was the 8th team, who qualified for the CWC 2023 despite their position on the Super League table as hosts.
While Sri Lanka and the Netherlands book their places in the World Cup through qualifiers, two-time champions West Indies failed due to their dismal performance in the ICC World Cup qualifier.
Format of Cricket World Cup 2023
Every team will play against the other nine teams in a round-robin format, which comprises 45 matches in total. The top two teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the semifinals. The winners of two semifinals will lock horns for glory on September 17 in Ahmedabad.
Is the 2023 World Cup format different from the 2019 edition?
No, the 2019 ODI World Cup was also played in the round-robin format, with 10 teams playing against each other.
How the format of the ODI World Cup evolved over the years
1975 and 1979 Cricket World Cups format
Single round-robin format in the group stage.
1983 and 1987 Cricket World Cups format
Double round-robin format in the group stage.
1992 Cricket World Cup format
Nine teams played against each other once in a round-robin format. The top four in the first round qualified for the semifinals.
1996 Cricket World Cup format
For the first time in the tournament, 12 teams participated in an ODI World Cup. 12 teams were divided into two groups of 6 each. The top 4 teams from each group made it to the quarterfinals, followed by semifinal and summit clash.
1999 and 2003 World Cup formats
The International Cricket Council (ICC) adopted a unique format for the 1999 and 2003 World Cups.
In the 1999 Cricket World Cup, 12 teams were divided into two groups of six teams each.
After single round-robin matches, the top 3 teams from each group made it to the ‘Super six round.’ In the ‘Super six round’ teams played 5 matches each as per single round-robin. Finally, the top 4 teams from the ‘Super 6’ made it to the semi-finals.
The only change during the 2003 Cricket World Cup was that the number of participating nations was increased to 14, and the teams were split into two groups of 7.
2007 Cricket World Cup format
This edition of the ODI World Cup has been termed India's worst outing in the quadrennial tournament in modern times. And the main reason was the scheduling.
The number of participating teams in the ODI World Cup was swelled to 16, divided into four groups. Every team played three matches each in their respective groups. The top two teams from each group qualified for the Super 8 round.
In Super 8, each team played seven games in a single round-robin format. Then, the top 4 teams qualified for the semifinals.
India and Pakistan were placed in different groups, and eliminated in the first round.
2011 and 2015 ODI World Cups format
In these two editions, 14 teams were divided into two groups of seven each. Each team played six matches in a single round-robin format. The top four teams from each qualified for the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals and final.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 rules:
*Two sessions will be of 3.5 hours, separated by 45 minutes break.
* Captains will reveal the Playing 11 just after the toss.
* Each bowler can bowl a maximum of 10 Overs, but the playing conditions will be revised in case of rain-curtailed. But in any event, a bowler cannot bowl no more than one-fifth or 20% of the total overs per innings).
Fielding restrictions and powerplay
* First 10 overs - First powerplay (P1) with only two teams allowed outside the 30-yard circle.
* From 11 to 40 Overs - Second powerplay (P2), only four players are allowed outside the 30-yard circle.
* From 41 to 50 Overs -- Third powerplay (P3), five players permitted outside the 30-yard circle.
ODI World Cup 2023 venues
1. Narendra Modi Stadium, previously known as Motera Stadium
City: Ahmedabad
Capacity: 132,000
Ends: Adani Pavilion End, GMDC End
2. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
City: Hyderabad
Capacity: 38000
Ends: Pavilion End, North End
3. Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium
City: Dharamsala
Capacity: 23000
Ends: River End, College End
4. Arun Jaitley Stadium, previously known as Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium
City: New Delhi
Capacity: 48000
Ends: Stadium End, Pavilion End
5. MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk Stadium
City: Chennai
Capacity: 50000
Ends: Anna Pavilion End, V Pattabhiraman Gate End
6. Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
City: Lucknow
Capacity: 50000
Ends: NA
7. Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium
City: Pune
Capacity: NA
Ends: NA
8. Wankhede Stadium
City: Mumbai
Capacity: 33,000
Ends: Garware Pavilion End, Tata End
9. M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
City: Bengaluru
Capacity: 40,000
Ends: Pavilion End, BEML End
10. Eden Gardens
City: Kolkata
Capacity: 63,000
Ends: High Court End, Pavilion End
When will Super Over be used in case of match ending in a tie?
The Super Over will only kick in during the knockout stages, semifinal and final if the match ends in a tie.
When will the DLS method be used during the Cricket World Cup 2023?
The DLS method will be in effect if a match is curtailed by rain. The DLS method will only decide the winner if both teams have played 20 overs each. Or else the match will be declared as No Result, and teams will split points.
Reserve day in ICC ODI World Cup 2023
The reserve day is allocated only for the knockout rounds.
ICC ODI World Cup winners list
|ICC ODI World Cup Winners List
|Year
|Winner
|Hosting Country
|Runner-up
|2023
|TBA
|India
|TBA
|2019
|England
|England and Wales
|New Zealand
|2015
|Australia
|Australia and New Zealand
|New Zealand
|2011
|India
|India and Bangladesh
|Sri Lanka
|2007
|Australia
|West Indies
|Sri Lanka
|2003
|Australia
|South Africa
|India
|1999
|Australia
|England
|Pakistan
|1996
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan and India
|Australia
|1992
|Pakistan
|Australia and New Zealand
|England
|1987
|Australia
|India and Pakistan
|England
|1983
|India
|England
|West Indies
|1979
|West Indies
|England
|England
|1975
|West Indies
|England
|Australia