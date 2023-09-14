How the format of the ODI World Cup evolved over the years

ICC ODI World Cup Winners List Year Winner Hosting Country Runner-up 2023 TBA India TBA 2019 England England and Wales New Zealand 2015 Australia Australia and New Zealand New Zealand 2011 India India and Bangladesh Sri Lanka 2007 Australia West Indies Sri Lanka 2003 Australia South Africa India 1999 Australia England Pakistan 1996 Sri Lanka Pakistan and India Australia 1992 Pakistan Australia and New Zealand England 1987 Australia India and Pakistan England 1983 India England West Indies 1979 West Indies England England 1975 West Indies England Australia

India is all set to host the 13th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup (CWC 2023), starting October 5 with 2019 World Cup finalists -- England and New Zealand -- kick-off the showpiece event at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, previously known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. This will be the fourth time India will host the 50-over World Cup in tournament history.1. India2. Pakistan3. Sri Lanka4. Bangladesh5. Afghanistan6. South Africa7. Australia8. New Zealand9. England10. NetherlandsBased on the team positions of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League table, played during 2020-23, the top seven teams directly qualified for the 50-over extravaganza. The Indian cricket team was the 8th team, who qualified for the CWC 2023 despite their position on the Super League table as hosts.While Sri Lanka and the Netherlands book their places in the World Cup through qualifiers, two-time champions West Indies failed due to their dismal performance in the ICC World Cup qualifier.Every team will play against the other nine teams in a round-robin format, which comprises 45 matches in total. The top two teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the semifinals. The winners of two semifinals will lock horns for glory on September 17 in Ahmedabad.No, the 2019 ODI World Cup was also played in the round-robin format, with 10 teams playing against each other.Single round-robin format in the group stage.Double round-robin format in the group stage.Nine teams played against each other once in a round-robin format. The top four in the first round qualified for the semifinals.For the first time in the tournament, 12 teams participated in an ODI World Cup. 12 teams were divided into two groups of 6 each. The top 4 teams from each group made it to the quarterfinals, followed by semifinal and summit clash.The International Cricket Council (ICC) adopted a unique format for the 1999 and 2003 World Cups.In the 1999 Cricket World Cup, 12 teams were divided into two groups of six teams each.After single round-robin matches, the top 3 teams from each group made it to the ‘Super six round.’ In the ‘Super six round’ teams played 5 matches each as per single round-robin. Finally, the top 4 teams from the ‘Super 6’ made it to the semi-finals.The only change during the 2003 Cricket World Cup was that the number of participating nations was increased to 14, and the teams were split into two groups of 7.This edition of the ODI World Cup has been termed India's worst outing in the quadrennial tournament in modern times. And the main reason was the scheduling.The number of participating teams in the ODI World Cup was swelled to 16, divided into four groups. Every team played three matches each in their respective groups. The top two teams from each group qualified for the Super 8 round.In Super 8, each team played seven games in a single round-robin format. Then, the top 4 teams qualified for the semifinals.India and Pakistan were placed in different groups, and eliminated in the first round.In these two editions, 14 teams were divided into two groups of seven each. Each team played six matches in a single round-robin format. The top four teams from each qualified for the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals and final.*Two sessions will be of 3.5 hours, separated by 45 minutes break.* Captains will reveal the Playing 11 just after the toss.* Each bowler can bowl a maximum of 10 Overs, but the playing conditions will be revised in case of rain-curtailed. But in any event, a bowler cannot bowl no more than one-fifth or 20% of the total overs per innings).* First 10 overs - First powerplay (P1) with only two teams allowed outside the 30-yard circle.* From 11 to 40 Overs - Second powerplay (P2), only four players are allowed outside the 30-yard circle.* From 41 to 50 Overs -- Third powerplay (P3), five players permitted outside the 30-yard circle.Ahmedabad132,000Adani Pavilion End, GMDC EndHyderabad38000Pavilion End, North EndCity: DharamsalaCapacity: 23000Ends: River End, College EndCity: New DelhiCapacity: 48000Ends: Stadium End, Pavilion EndCity: ChennaiCapacity: 50000Ends: Anna Pavilion End, V Pattabhiraman Gate EndCity: LucknowCapacity: 50000Ends: NACity: PuneCapacity: NAEnds: NACity: MumbaiCapacity: 33,000Ends: Garware Pavilion End, Tata EndCity: BengaluruCapacity: 40,000Ends: Pavilion End, BEML EndCity: KolkataCapacity: 63,000Ends: High Court End, Pavilion EndThe Super Over will only kick in during the knockout stages, semifinal and final if the match ends in a tie.The DLS method will be in effect if a match is curtailed by rain. The DLS method will only decide the winner if both teams have played 20 overs each. Or else the match will be declared as No Result, and teams will split points.The reserve day is allocated only for the knockout rounds.