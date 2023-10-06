ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Indian batsman Shubman Gill has tested positive for dengue and is likely to miss the opening match of the World Cup 2023 . India is scheduled to face Australia in Chennai on Sunday. This news exacerbates the Indian team's concerns, as Gill has been in good form recently.





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here In Gill's absence, Ishan Kishan could potentially open the innings.

"Shubman has had a high fever since landing in Chennai. His tests are underway, and further tests will be conducted on Friday to determine his participation in the opening match," a source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The physical recovery time for dengue patients varies, but it normally takes around 7 to 10 days to be match-ready.

In 20 One Day Internationals (ODIs) this year, Gill has scored 1,230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate just above 105. He has notched up five centuries and five half-centuries this year, with a highest score of 208.

Notably, the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup commenced on Thursday, with New Zealand defeating the defending champions, England, by nine wickets in Ahmedabad.

"Let's not jump the gun. If it's a normal viral fever, he could play on antibiotics, but the final decision rests with the medical team," the source also told PTI.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.