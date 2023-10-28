ICC World Cup: Little bit chaotic now - Bavuma after thrilling win over Pak

Following South Africa's thrilling one-wicket win against Pakistan in the 26th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma said that the players are not calm in the dressing room after the nail-biting finish. AUS vs NZ LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES, World Cup 2023 updates

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Bavuma said that the players were on the edge of their seats during the last moment of the game.



Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

He added that the team could have shown a lot more of a clinical display in going about that run chase.

"Probably not as calm at the moment. A little bit chaotic now with the guys jumping around. I think obviously at the end as well, we were all on the edge of our seats. I think you had everyone's opinions flying around as to how we should be going about that run chase. But at the end of the day, the guys who were in there, Keshav and Shamu, they did it for us. Look, it's easier for us to have conversations now with regard to our run chase. We've got the result on our side. I mean, I do think we could have shown up a lot more of a clinical display in going about that run chase. I think we did have luck on our side. We did give them opportunities to get into the game. But fortunately for us, I think the gods were with us. But as I said, it's easier for us to have those conversations regarding how probably regarding our blueprint and how we want to go about going about those run chases," Bavuma said.

The skipper further added that in situations like that, there is room for us to maybe be a bit more calculative. He added that the Proteas did not show control in the game.



Check Pakistan vs South Africa full scorecard here

"I think that's the word there, is control. We didn't show that control. I think I've said this probably 50 times, we've spoken about our brand of cricket being positive but I think probably in situations like that there is room for us to maybe be a bit more calculative, maybe identify where the risks are and how we can have low-risk options in terms of coming up against whatever the challenges are,"

"Again, like I said, I think it's conversations that we're going to need to have, and it's the learnings that we're going to have to take out of performances like these. I think from a belief point of view, what I must say is that I think it will go a long way in terms of our team, in terms of how far we believe that we can go in the tournament. So, I don't think we can overlook that and focus too much on maybe how the way we went about our chase kind of fuels that narrative of us not being clinical when it comes to run chases. I think there's a lot of positives that we should take and momentum that we should run."

In the run-chase inning, Aiden Markram played a stunning 91-run knock to keep his side in a better position. However, Tabraiz Shamsi ended the game in style by smashing four at the end.

Coming to the match, Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bat first. In the first inning, the 'Men in Green' openers failed to make a mark in the game.

However, Babar Azam played a 50-run knock from 65 balls to help his side take in a better position game.

Saud Shakeel also scored 52 runs in 52 balls. Meanwhile, Shadab Khan too played a stunning knock of 43 runs from 36 balls.

Tabraiz Shamsi led the Proteas' bowling attack and scalped four wickets in his 10-over spell. Marco Jansen also bagged three wickets against Pakistan.

Babar and Saud helped the 'Men in Green' register 270 runs in the first inning.

Shamsi was named the Player of the Match after his four-wicket haul in the first inning.