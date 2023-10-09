ICC World Cup: Need to put pressure for longer time - Netherland's Merwe

Ahead of his side's ICC Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand, Netherlands all-rounder Roelof Van Der Merwe said that a key learning from their loss to Pakistan was that they have to put pressure on their opponents for a longer time, adding that there are some positives from the game as well.



New Zealand will take on the Netherlands on Monday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. NZ won their first WC match against defending champions England by nine wickets. On the other hands, the Netherlands opened their campaign with an 81-run loss to Pakistan.

Talking about the loss to Pakistan, Merwe said at the pre-match press conference, "Yeah, look, obviously it is disappointing to lose the game to Pakistan. You know, Bas (de Leede) and Vicky (Vikramjit Singh) played very well. We have reviewed the game and we understand where we need to improve and all those things have been talked about and we know we need to do it for longer and yeah, all those things have been discussed."



"We had Pakistan under a bit of pressure there. Everybody knows that. Obviously, the learning from that is we've got to do it for longer and that's been discussed and if you compare it to T20 cricket, it is 30 overs longer. So, it speaks for itself we need to do it for longer and yeah put them under pressure for longer," he added.

On the positive despite the loss, the all-rounder said that his side has skilful and talented players and they are not relying on only one player to turn the game in every match.

Questioned on how long he intends to play, after having represented South Africa earlier and playing T20 leagues worldwide, Merwe said, "Yeah, I think for me obviously competing, I love competing, so I think that helps me stay fit, stay hungry for the game. I just love playing the game and competing against other teams and other players."



Talking about plans against Kiwis's centurions Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra during the WC opener against England, Merwe said that they do have a plan to get them out, but added that NZ is a very well-organised team.

"Look I think every team has plans to batters and tomorrow's how well we can execute those plans to put them under pressure and I mean those two guys played a great partnership in the previous game but you know we've got our plans to get them out and as we said earlier put pressure on them. They are a very organized skilful team so we know what we're up against a quality team but if we play the way we play and execute how we want to - we can put them under pressure and win the game," said Merwe.

Questioned on whether all-rounder Logan van Beek gives him information about the New Zealand side since he represents Wellington Firebirds in the Kiwi domestic scene, Merwe said, "Yeah, I think these days, the cricket environment is where you play with so many guys across the whole year, so everybody's got info about the players and it is handy that they've been in contact with the players more often than not. So always handy information."



Talking about his inputs to the team as a senior, he said, "Yeah, look, I think you look at matchups, you look at where guys are uncomfortable, where the ball is turning away when you're turning back. I think all teams are aware of what players' weaknesses are and strengths are and, players also know what they are strong at and not. And you've just got to weigh those things up and, on the day, execute as best you can to upset that. So, all the information is there, it's just about execution."

He also lauded Vikramjit for his fifty against Pakistan, calling him an exceptional talent.

"Yeah, look, Vicky is also another exceptional talent, also still very young, so he has still got to build up a lot of experience, but the signs he has shown, it's very encouraging for Dutch cricket, he plays with a certain amount of flair and It is yeah, it's lovely to watch and I think he is one for the future," Merwe said.

On playing in the World Cup this year for the Netherlands after representing SA previously, he said, "Look, whatever team I play for, I want to win. So, it does not change whether I'm playing in a World Cup or in a local competition. I want to win games of cricket and I will apply myself the best I can, whether it's on the field, giving advice, off the field training, I am always well prepared and I just want to win games and nothing changes playing for the Dutch," he concluded.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.