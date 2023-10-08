Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs NED Playing 11, live match time, streaming

New Zealand, having beaten the defending champions in the World Cup opener, will get a comparatively easier opponent in the Netherlands in their second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Kiwis will be up against the Dutch on Monday, October 9, 2023, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here The Dutch showed composure in bowling against the Pakistan side and were more than decent enough against the Pakistani pacers while batting as well. Thus they can, by no means be taken easily. The Blackcaps, who will not have Kane Williamson available even for this game, would look to bolster their already skyrocketing net run rate with a big win.

New Zealand vs the Netherlands playing 11

New Zealand Probable Playing 11

Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult,

Netherlands Probable Playing 11

Also Read Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED Playing 11, toss result, streaming India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list World Cup 2023, PAK vs NED Highlights: Pakistan win easy after poor batting ICC World Cup IND vs AUS: Indian spin troika checkmates Aussies at Chennai World Cup 2023 IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli breaks record without even batting World Cup 2023 IND vs AUS Highlights: Kohli, Rahul take India to famous win BCCI to release 14,000 tickets for India-Pakistan World Cup clash CWC 2023, SA vs SL: Proteas open campaign with win in high-scoring match





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

New Zealand vs the Netherlands head-to-head

New Zealand and the Netherlands have come up against each other in 4 ODI matches. The Blackcaps have won all the encounters as the Dutch are yet to open their account.



Total matches played: 04

New Zealand won: 04

Netherlands won: 00

No result: 00

Tied- 00

NZ vs NED ODIs: Squads of both team

New Zealand Squad for ODI World Cup

Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee

Netherlands Squad for World Cup

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Sybrand Engelbrecht

New Zealand vs the Netherlands ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the New Zealand vs the Netherlands World Cup match take place?

The New Zealand vs the Netherlands World Cup match will take place on Monday, October 9, 2023.

What is the venue of the NZ vs NED World Cup match?

The New Zealand vs the Netherlands World Cup match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

When will the New Zealand vs the Netherlands World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

New Zealand vs the Netherlands live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the New Zealand vs the Netherlands World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between New Zealand and Netherlands will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the New Zealand vs the Netherlands World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the New Zealand vs the Netherlands World Cup match in New Zealand.

How to watch the live streaming of the NZ vs NED World Cup match in New Zealand for free?

Hotstar will live stream the New Zealand vs the Netherlands World Cup match in India for free.