IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: England win toss, bowl first

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs England LIVE SCORE: Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Both the teams made no changes at all

BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs England live score

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 1:59 PM IST
In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bowl first against India at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Both the teams made no changes at all from their last games.
Check India vs England full scorecard here India are eyeing their sixth consecutive win today while England would look to end  their 4-match losing streak.In the eight matches played between the India and England in the World Cups, the Three Lions have won three while the Men In Blue have four. 
Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs England Playing 11
India Playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj/ R Ashwin.
England Playing 11 probable: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone/Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
India vs England LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and England's Jos Buttler will take place at 1:30 PM IST.  Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs England
Star Sports will live broadcast India vs England World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs ENG
Fans can watch the live stream of India vs England Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for IND vs ENG live score and match updates...

Key Events

1:59 PM

India vs England LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: National Anthems completed

1:56 PM

1:53 PM

1:42 PM

India vs England LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Here are the playing 11 of both sides

1:38 PM

India vs England LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Jos Buttler won the toss, elected to field first

1:28 PM

India vs England LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Really excited says Marcus Trescothick

1:25 PM

India vs England LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Siraj unlikely to feature in India playing 11

1:14 PM

India vs England LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Kohli doing bowling practice

1:07 PM

India vs England LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: How did the pitch look on the eve of the match?

12:53 PM

India vs England LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: How did KL Rahul stop the outside noise?

12:36 PM

India vs England LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Head-to-head between the two teams

12:29 PM

India vs England LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Three Lions already thinking about Tests in 2024

12:23 PM

India vs England LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Rahul on getting back to Lucknow

12:19 PM

India vs England LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Only Virat, Rohit scoring runs a problem for India?

12:10 PM

India vs England LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Big game at Ekana

The National Anthems have been completed and the entire stadium, full with the sea of blue is ready to witness India batting first for the first time in this World Cup. 
 

Suresh Raina and Mohammad Kaif bring the trophy out in the middle and the teams come out in the middle for the national anthems. 
 

The official team sheets are out 

India Playing 11
 
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
 
England Playing 11
 
Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
 

Jos Buttler has won the toss and decided to bowl first. They have not made any changes to the playing 11 which lost the match against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma says he has no worries about batting first and he was looking to do that. Both the teams made no changes to their playing 11. 
 

1:28 PM

India vs England LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Really excited says Marcus Trescothick

 
Just ahead of the game, England’s batting coach Marcus Trescothick said, “I think playing against India in a World Cup in their own country is that's a special part of the game you know you get these opportunities that come around -  you know there'll be a big crowd, there'll be a wonderful occasion. We're looking forward to that chance. I think there's nothing more that we can offer apart from going out and playing that performance. And then hopefully you come out on top at the end of it.”
 
“It's exciting. I think having been where we've been and coming now into this game, the buzz of what it will be, you know, building up for the game and then into the game tomorrow will be good. So, really excited for it,” he added. 
 

1:25 PM

India vs England LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Siraj unlikely to feature in India playing 11

 
Mohammed Siraj might not make it to India’s playing 11 as he is not doing a lot of practice informs our reporter at Ekana. He might give way to Ravichandran Ashwin. 
 
Mohammed Siraj has marked only one of his run-ups while Shami and Bumrah have marked both their run-ups. Only Shardul has not marked up his run-up. 
 
It is a red soil pitch and Sanjay Manjrekar says that it might favour the spinners. 
 

1:14 PM

India vs England LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Kohli doing bowling practice

 
Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and surprisingly Virat Kohli are doing bowling practice ahead of the toss saying Anish Kumar who is at the Ekana Stadium. Siraj is also there in the mix. 

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch. Photo: Anish Kumar

1:07 PM

India vs England LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: How did the pitch look on the eve of the match?

The toss is going to be a huge factor today as on the eve of the India vs England match, the outfield seemed to be wet. The pitch looked dry with scattered grass in the middle. Rohit Sharma and coach Rahl Dravid did take a look ahead of the toss and seen in an animated chat after that.
Lucknow Pitch

12:53 PM

India vs England LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: How did KL Rahul stop the outside noise?

 
I have put a lot of effort in this. I tried to address it. Outside noise for a long time, I thought it wouldn't affect me, but in the last year or so it started affecting me. And then I realized that I would have to work on it. And when I got time, outside of the game, I tried to work on that side - mentally you got to get a lot stronger, a lot more thick-skinned. So yeah, so that really helped me being away from the game.
 

12:36 PM

India vs England LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Head-to-head between the two teams

 
In the ODIs, both the teams have met in 106 matches with England winning 44 and India dominating with 57 wins. In the World Cups, the two teams have faced each other in 8 games with India winning four times and the English only thrice. 
 
India vs England head-to-head
 
Overall in ODIs
 
Matches played: 106
India won: 57
England won: 44
No result: 03
Tied- 02
 
IND vs ENG head to head in ODI World Cups
 
Matches played: 8
India won: 4
England won: 3
Tied: 1
 

12:29 PM

India vs England LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Three Lions already thinking about Tests in 2024

 
A spot in the semifinal is not in England's mind as they set to lock horns with India in Lucknow. In the pre-match press conference, England batting coach Marcus Trescothick said the Lucknow pitch could be low and slow, which could be a good preparation for batters for the Test series in the coming months.
 

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick hints India vs England World Cup match on October 29 is the best way to prepare for Test series in January-March 2024 given Lucknow wicket could be low and slow. Photo: PTI

12:23 PM

India vs England LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Rahul on getting back to Lucknow

 
India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is back on a ground - Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow - that has given him life lessons and bittersweet memories. Ahead of the India vs England World Cup match, Rahul said that he wants to create new memories in his franchise ground in Lucknow. He also revealed how he worked on his mental strength to shut out the outside noise as he made a superb comeback in Colombo during the 2023 Asia Cup. 
 

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer

12:19 PM

India vs England LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Only Virat, Rohit scoring runs a problem for India?

 
With India senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hitting big runs in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, there has been a concern among the fans that middle and lower orders could crumble if the two big guns fail. Virat and Rohit have scored 354 and 311 runs respectively in the World Cup 2023 so far and have been instrumental in Team India's five successive victories. 

Read more on this here

Kl Rahul

12:10 PM

India vs England LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Big game at Ekana

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs England match at the ICC World Cup 2023 from the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
