IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: England win toss, bowl first

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bowl first against India at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Both the teams made no changes at all from their last games. Check India vs England full scorecard here India are eyeing their sixth consecutive win today while England would look to end their 4-match losing streak.In the eight matches played between the India and England in the World Cups, the Three Lions have won three while the Men In Blue have four. Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs England Playing 11 India Playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj/ R Ashwin. England Playing 11 probable: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone/Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood India vs England LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and England's Jos Buttler will take place at 1:30 PM IST. The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and England's Jos Buttler will take place at 1:30 PM IST. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs England Star Sports will live broadcast India vs England World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs ENG Fans can watch the live stream of India vs England Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.