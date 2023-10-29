close
Heatmap

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs England LIVE SCORE: In the eight matches played between the India and England in the World Cups, the Three Lions have won three against Men In Blue's three

Image
India vs England live score

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India will lock horns with England at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. India are eyeing their sixth consecutive win today while England would look to end  their 4-match losing streak. With Lucknow pitch expected to favour spinners, India could bring Ashwin in their Playing 11 while Harry Brook might return to England's XI today. In the eight matches played between the India and England in the World Cups, the Three Lions have won three while the Men In Blue have four. 

Check India vs England full scorecard here

Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs England Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj/ R Ashwin.

England Playing 11 probable: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone/Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India vs England LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and England's Jos Buttler will take place at 1:30 PM IST. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs England

Star Sports will live broadcast India vs England World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs ENG

Fans can watch the live stream of India vs England Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for IND vs ENG live score and match updates...


First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 12:24 PM IST

