India vs New Zealand: BJP, Congress leaders attend match in Dharamshala

The World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand on Sunday in Dharamshala saw the presence of leaders from the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP leader and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Congress leader and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, state industries minister Harshvardhan, BJP national president J P Nadda and Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Jai Ram Thakur were present at the stadium on Sunday.

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal and several other Congress leaders attended the match at the HPCA stadium. CM Sukhu was seen sitting with Nadda and Thakur in the VVIP stands.

During the match, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal and Himachal Pradesh State Tourism Corporation chairman Raghubir Singh Bali were also present.

CM Sukhu said, "This event is a testament to our nation's fervour for the sport."

Following India's victory, Thakur was seen hugging Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. The minister uploaded the video of their interaction on his X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Champion vibes only!"

Celebrating with the legend Rohit Sharma after Team India's stellar World Cup triumph over New Zealand! — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 22, 2023

India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday. With this win, team India secured their fifth successive victory in the World Cup and is at the top of the points table with 10 points.