Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets to record straight 5th win in World Cup

India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets to record straight 5th win in World Cup

India: 274 for 6 in 48 overs (Virat Kohli 95, Rohit Sharma 46; Lockie Ferguson 2/63)

Press Trust of India Dharamsala
India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets in the match played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala | (Pics Source: ANI Photo)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India beat New Zealand by four wickets to record their straight fifth win in the World Cup here on Sunday.

Virat Kohli struck 95 off 105 balls and shared 78 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (39 not out) for the sixth wicket to chase down the 274-run target in 48 overs.

Captain Rohit Sharma contributed 46 off 40 balls at the top of batting order.

Lockie Ferguson was the most successful New Zealand bowler with figures of 2 for 63.

Earlier, pacer Mohammed Shami grabbed 5/54 in his comeback game to help India restrict New Zealand to 273. Kuldeep Yadav bagged 2/73.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with a career-best 130.

New Zealand lost openers Devon Conway (0) and Will Young (17) cheaply, but thereafter Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (75) shared a 159-run partnership to revive their innings.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand 273 in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 130, Rachin Ravindra 75; Mohammed Shami 5/54).

India: 274 for 6 in 48 overs (Virat Kohli 95, Rohit Sharma 46; Lockie Ferguson 2/63).

Also Read

World Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar reaches Ahmedabad to support Team India

World Cup 2023: PCB chief gives pep talk to team ahead of IND vs PAK

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

World Cup 2023: Pressure will be on India, says Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali

World Cup 2023: This will beone of my better ones, says Klaasen after 100

World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ: Kohli calls Kiwis consistent before big clash

World Cup 2023: Klaasen reveals what helped him overcome tiredness vs ENG

World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ: Senstaional Shami sizzles at Dharamsala

World Cup 2023: Archer will not be Topley's replacement, says England coach

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023New ZealandIndia cricket team

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story