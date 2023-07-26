Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match likely to be rescheduled; here's why

The India vs Pakistan World Cup match date might be changed as security agencies have alerted BCCI to change the date

Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma (Photo: ICC)

Team India is set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 later this year on October 15. The International Cricket Council (ICC) may have already finalised and made public the schedule last month, but there could be a significant change in the date for one of the tournament's most iconic matches this year.

According to a report by Indian Express, the date of the India vs Pakistan match could be changed as October 15 marks the first day of 'Navratri,' a festival celebrated with night-long Garba dances, particularly in Gujarat.

According to the report, agencies have advised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reschedule the game due to security concerns.

“We are mulling the options that we have and a decision will be taken soon. We have been told by the security agencies that a high-profile game like India vs Pakistan, for which thousands of travelling fans are expected to reach Ahmedabad, should be avoided since they will be stretched because of Navratri,” a source told Indian Express.

If the game is rescheduled, it could be a huge logistical nightmare, as many fans have already finalised travel plans on dates surrounding the India-Pakistan match.

Reports from local media have also suggested that non-resident Indians (NRIs) have also enquired about the availability of beds before and after the night game.

As a result, rescheduling is likely to result in mass cancellations of hotel reservations. Interestingly, there has been no update on the sale of tickets for the tournament's opener (also scheduled in Ahmedabad between England and New Zealand), adding to fans' frustration. With the possibility of the biggest game of the group stage being rescheduled, BCCI should brace itself for outrage from fans on social media platforms.

The report further stated that BCCI secretary Jay Shah has asked members of all hosting venues to gather in New Delhi on Thursday (July 27) for a meeting where a decision on the India-Pakistan match could be made.

“I feel it will be in the best interest of all concerned that we meet again to exchange notes and take stock of any issue which needs discussion and decision. Accordingly, you are hereby requested to attend a meeting of the World Cup hosting associations,” the letter read.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is set to host four group games in the World Cup, including the tournament final on November 19.

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 12:16 PM IST

