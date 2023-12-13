It wasn't easy to move on after defeat in World Cup final: Rohit Sharma

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma said that the defeat in the ODI World Cup 2023 final loss against Australia was hard to digest but life goes on. Speaking in a video shared by Mumbai Indians (MI) on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, the skipper said, "It wasn't easy to digest, but life moves on. You have to move on in life. But, honestly, it was tough. It was not so easy to just move on."

He said, "I have always grown up watching the 50-over World Cup, and to me, that was the ultimate prize. We have worked all these years for that World Cup... and it is disappointing, right? If you don't get through it, and you don't get what you want, what you've been looking for all this while, what you were dreaming of, you get disappointed, and you get frustrated as well at times."





The 36-year-old cricketer said that he is proud of the squad members since they displayed outstanding talent in the tournament.

The "Men in Blue" captain said, "I thought we did everything we could from our side. If someone asks me, what went wrong... because we won ten games, and in those ten games, yes, we made mistakes, but that mistake happens in every game that you play. You cannot have a perfect game. You can have a near-perfect game. But you cannot have a perfect game. If I look on the other side of it, I'm really proud of the team as well. Because how we played was simply outstanding. You don't get to perform like that every World Cup. And I am pretty sure I am, at least, how we played up until that final, it would have given people a lot of joy, a lot of pride watching the team play."

Sharma further said that since it was hard to get back and start moving on after the finals, he decided to go somewhere and get his mind out of this. "But then, wherever I was, I realised that people were coming up to me and they were appreciating everyone's effort, how well we played. I feel for all of them. They all, along with us, were dreaming of lifting that World Cup, along with us," he said.

The Indian cricket team captain said the support of the fans gave him the motivation to get back and start working again to eye another ultimate prize.

"For me to see, you know, people coming up to me, telling me that they were proud of the team, you know made me feel really good to a certain extent. And along with them, I was healing as well. I felt, okay these are the kind of things you want to hear. When you meet people, when they understand what the player must be going through and when they know these kind of things... and not to bring out that frustration, that anger, it means a lot for us, for me definitely it meant a lot because there was no anger, it was just pure love from people that I met..." he said.

