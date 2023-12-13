Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / It wasn't easy to move on after defeat in World Cup final: Rohit Sharma

It wasn't easy to move on after defeat in World Cup final: Rohit Sharma

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma said that since it was tough to move on after the defeat, he decided to take some time off

Rohit Sharma (Photo: PTI)
BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 4:34 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma said that the defeat in the ODI World Cup 2023 final loss against Australia was hard to digest but life goes on. Speaking in a video shared by Mumbai Indians (MI) on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, the skipper said, "It wasn't easy to digest, but life moves on. You have to move on in life. But, honestly, it was tough. It was not so easy to just move on."

He said, "I have always grown up watching the 50-over World Cup, and to me, that was the ultimate prize. We have worked all these years for that World Cup... and it is disappointing, right? If you don't get through it, and you don't get what you want, what you've been looking for all this while, what you were dreaming of, you get disappointed, and you get frustrated as well at times."
 

The 36-year-old cricketer said that he is proud of the squad members since they displayed outstanding talent in the tournament.

The "Men in Blue" captain said, "I thought we did everything we could from our side. If someone asks me, what went wrong... because we won ten games, and in those ten games, yes, we made mistakes, but that mistake happens in every game that you play. You cannot have a perfect game. You can have a near-perfect game. But you cannot have a perfect game. If I look on the other side of it, I'm really proud of the team as well. Because how we played was simply outstanding. You don't get to perform like that every World Cup. And I am pretty sure I am, at least, how we played up until that final, it would have given people a lot of joy, a lot of pride watching the team play."

Sharma further said that since it was hard to get back and start moving on after the finals, he decided to go somewhere and get his mind out of this. "But then, wherever I was, I realised that people were coming up to me and they were appreciating everyone's effort, how well we played. I feel for all of them. They all, along with us, were dreaming of lifting that World Cup, along with us," he said.

The Indian cricket team captain said the support of the fans gave him the motivation to get back and start working again to eye another ultimate prize.

"For me to see, you know, people coming up to me, telling me that they were proud of the team, you know made me feel really good to a certain extent. And along with them, I was healing as well. I felt, okay these are the kind of things you want to hear. When you meet people, when they understand what the player must be going through and when they know these kind of things... and not to bring out that frustration, that anger, it means a lot for us, for me definitely it meant a lot because there was no anger, it was just pure love from people that I met..." he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Mumbai Indians

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Revisiting 2003 final, that broke Indian hearts

Confirmed: Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians from GT ahead of IPL 2024

When Kohli's wicket fell, stadium felt quiet like library: Pat Cummins

Record 518 million Indian viewers watched cricket World Cup on TV: Disney

We must move forward; life continues: Kuldeep on World Cup heartbreak

India vs Australia: Surya reveals how Rohit's men coping with final defeat

India vs Australia: Court grants bail to World Cup final pitch intruder

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rohit SharmaICC World Cupcricket world cupICC ODI World Cup 2023Indian CricketIndia cricket teamCricketBS Web ReportsMumbai IndiansIPLIndian Premier League

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: Official

HPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Security breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demand

Piyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet

Next Story