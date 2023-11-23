India vs Australia: Surya reveals how Rohit's men copping with final defeat

India is set to embark on a new journey after the World Cup final debacle against the same opposition, Australia, who broke billions of hearts on Sunday. In the absence of senior players, Suryakumar Yadav has been given the chance to lead Team India against Aussies in the five-match T20 International series. The India vs Australia T20 series gets a context, given the ICC T20 World Cup is just over six months away.





ALSO READ: India vs Australia 1st T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming Surya, who was part of India's ODI World Cup campaign, revealed on the eve of the India vs Australia match that how the final defeat is going down the him and other players.

"It is difficult it will take time, it can't be that you wake up the next morning and you forget everything that happened. It was a long tournament. We would have loved to win it," said Surya.

"But as you get up in the morning the sun rises again, there is light at the end of the tunnel. You have to move on. It is a fresh team (T20 squad), really looking forward to the challenge."

How family helping players to cope with disappointment

Surya said support from the fans and families is helping him and the rest of the players to move on from the disappointment.

"Obviously, a little disappointing but when you look back at the journey it was a great campaign. All of India and our families were proud about the way everyone displayed their talent on the ground.

"We played a positive brand of cricket throughout the tournament. We can be very proud of that," said the aggressive batter.



????️ My message to the players is very clear - just be fearless and do whatever it takes to help the team ????????#TeamIndia Captain @surya_14kumar ahead of the 1st T20I against Australia.@IDFCFIRSTBank | #INDvAUS — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2023

