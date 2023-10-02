Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / SA cricketers struggle to say 'Thiruvananthapuram'; Shashi Tharoor reacts

SA cricketers struggle to say 'Thiruvananthapuram'; Shashi Tharoor reacts

In the video shared by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, most South African cricketers struggled to correct the pronunciation. Watch the video here

BS Web Team New Delhi
South African players struggle to say 'Thiruvananthapuram'

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 12:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The South African cricket team has arrived in India for the Cricket World Cup 2023 and is currently based in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The South African cricketers have started their practice and are scheduled to play a World Cup warm-up match against New Zealand on Monday. However, the name of the city left a few of the players scratching their heads, and their attempts to pronounce 'Thiruvananthapuram' were captured in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The video, which Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared on Sunday, shows most of the South African cricketers struggling to get the pronunciation right, leading to some humorous attempts. However, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi could pronounce the name correctly.

Also Read: Delhi HC restrains unauthorised streaming of ICC Cricket World Cup

Heinrich Klaasen failed to get the name right several times before opting to learn the old name of the city – Trivandrum.

"The South Africans have arrived in Thiruvananthapuram! But can they tell anyone where they are?" Tharoor asked alongside the video on X (formerly Twitter).
 

South Africa vs New Zealand

On Friday, the World Cup warm-up match between South Africa and Afghanistan in Thiruvananthapuram was called off without a ball being bowled.

Heavy rain frustrated both teams, who now have one further warm-up match to sort out their plans before the tournament begins next week.

Also Read: Cricket World Cup: South Africa's Rabada believes they can win it this time

The Proteas, whose captain Temba Bavuma had to return home for family reasons, will hope for improved weather in Thiruvananthapuram before their final warm-up against New Zealand on Monday, 2 October.

Bavuma is expected to rejoin the squad for South Africa's opening match of the tournament against Sri Lanka in Delhi on 7 October.

Afghanistan have a final warm-up against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday before opening their tournament against Bangladesh in Dharamshala, also on 7 October.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up games full schedule, India matches streaming

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

ODI World Cup: Official warm-up games announced, India to face ENG and NED

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Delhi HC restrains unauthorised streaming of ICC Cricket World Cup

Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up games full schedule, India matches streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: India full schedule, squad, match timing, streaming

Cricket World Cup: SA skipper Bavuma returns home due to personal reasons

Bat manufacturers in J&K struggle to meet demand due to Cricket World Cup

Topics :Shashi TharoorWorld CupSouth Africa cricket teamBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story