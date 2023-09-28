Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

The ICC Men's ODI World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19 and will see the participation of 10 teams.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will kick-start in India on October 5 with defending champions England up against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final of Cricket World Cup 2023, played in a 50-over format, will take place on November 19 at World's largest cricket stadium.

Before the main matches begin, all the 10 teams participating in the ODI World Cup 2023 will play warm-up games. The warm-up matches of ICC World Cup 2023 will take place in Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, and Guwahati from September 29 to October 3.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 mascots

The ICC announced the mascots for the World Cup on August 19. The two mascots will be a male and female duo from the fictional cricketing utopia called "Crictoverse". On September 20, the ICC also released the official anthem of the 2023 Cricket World Cup titled "Dil Jashn Bole". The song is composed by Pritam, and the lyrics are written by Shloke Lal and Saaveri Verma.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 anthem

The governing body for cricket released the official anthem of Cricket World Cup 2023 on September 20, 2023. World Cup's official anthem is 'Dil Jashn Bole'. This anthem was created by music director Pritam, starring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in the lead along with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma.





When will ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 begin?

The World Cup 2023 will begin on October 5 and conclude on November 19. The 13th edition of the Cricket World Cup will see the group stage beginning with the match between the finalists of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, New Zealand and England.

How many teams are in the ICC Cricket World Cup?

The ICC Cricket World Cup, a one-day international (ODI) cricket tournament, will see the participation of 10 national teams, namely Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

-Afghanistan

-Australia: Winners (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015)

-Bangladesh

-England: Winners (2019)

-India: Winners (1983, 2011)

-Netherlands

-New Zealand: Runners-up (2015, 2019)

-Pakistan: Winners (1992)

-South Africa

-Sri Lanka: Winners (1996)

The teams had to progress to the tournament via the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualification process. The West Indies missed out on the World Cup for the first time in their history.

How many World Cups has India won so far?

On June 25, 1983, the Kapil Dev-led Indian team created history by winning the Prudential World Cup after beating the West Indies by 43 runs.

In 2011, India won its second World Cup and became the third team to have won the title more than once, after Australia (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007) and the West Indies (1975 and 1979).

What is the prize money set by the ICC for World Cup 2023?

The ICC announced that the winner of the World Cup will receive a prize money of $4 million, and the runner-up will get $2 million. The losing semi-finalists will each receive $800,000 each. The ICC has allocated $10 million as the total prize money for the tournament.

What are the venues for the ODI World Cup?

The tournament will take place in ten stadiums across India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided funding for renovations and refurbishments for the stadiums.

According to the ICC, all the World Cup stadiums will keep boundary sizes over 70 m.

Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium

Bangalore: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Chennai: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium

Delhi: Arun Jaitley Stadium

Dharamshala: HPCA Stadium

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

Kolkata: Eden Gardens

Lucknow: BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium

Mumbai: Wankhede Stadium

Pune: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

How many overs will be there in the World Cup 2023?

The 13th edition of the ICC World Cup 2023 will be played in the 50-over format.

The 1983 Cricket World Cup was played in the 60-over format. The ICC ODI Cricket World Cup was contested for the first time in England in 1975 and was played as a series of one-day matches of 60 overs per side.

Who has the broadcasting rights for the ICC World Cup 2023?

Star Sports Network India is the official broadcaster of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. It will air the tournament on Star Sports, DD Sports, and OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Will India win the 2023 World Cup?

Playing in the home country, India will have the advantage of familiar pitches and weather conditions, but it is bound to face tough competition from defending champion England, Australia, and New Zealand.

The India-Pakistan match on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium is sure to attract huge viewership around the globe.

With tough competition and fitness rising to new standards with each passing tournament, India will have to up their game to clinch the World Cup trophy this year.