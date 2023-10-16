Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs NED Playing 11, live match time, streaming

South Africa would look to continue their superb run in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against minnows Netherlands on Tuesday (October 17) at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The Proteas will be wary of the threat Netherlands posse as it was the Dutch side who ended their 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. All in all South Africa are favourites to win the match but any team at World Cup stage could outdo the other. South Africa are expected to retain their Playing 11 from previous match. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa vs Netherlands playing 11

South Africa Playing 11 Probable

Netherlands Playing 11 Probable

South Africa vs Netherlands head-to-head

Total matches played: 7

South Africa won: 6

Netherlands won: 0

No result: 1

Tied- 00

SA vs NED ODIs: Squads of both team

South Africa Squad for ODI World Cup

Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee

Netherlands Squad for World Cup

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad



South Africa vs Netherlands ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the South Africa vs Netherlands World Cup match take place?

The South Africa vs Netherlands World Cup match will take place on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

What is the venue of the SA vs NED World Cup match?

The South Africa vs Netherlands World Cup match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

When will the South Africa vs Netherlands World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

South Africa vs Netherlands live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the South Africa vs Netherlands World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the South Africa vs Netherlands World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the South Africa vs Netherlands World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the AUS vs BAN World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will livestream the South Africa vs Netherlands World Cup match in India for free.