Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / Tendulkar's statue in Wankhede to be inaugurated ahead of IND vs SL match

Tendulkar's statue in Wankhede to be inaugurated ahead of IND vs SL match

A life-size statue of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will be inaugurated on Wednesday on the eve of the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium here

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Photo: Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A life-size statue of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will be inaugurated on Wednesday on the eve of the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium here.

It was revealed earlier this year that the statue of Tendulkar, who turned 50 in April, would be installed inside the stadium and finishing touches to the same were being given here on Tuesday.

The statue depicting the legendary batter in motion of playing a stroke is placed next to the Sachin Tendulkar stand.

The inauguration ceremony of Tendulkar's statue will be attended by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the legendary Tendulkar, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Ashish Shelar along with officials from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), president Amol Kale, secretary Ajinkya Naik and other members of the apex council.

The statue has been made by Pramod Kamble, a painter-sculptor from Ahmednagar in the state.

Tendulkar's statue, at his homeground Wankhede Stadium, is being installed nearly 10 years after he played his last game for India here, against the West Indies in a two-match Test series in November 2013.

Also Read

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

World Cup, PAK vs SL Highlights: Rizwan, Shafique shine in historic win

World Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar reaches Ahmedabad to support Team India

Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli hadn't thought he would score so many hundreds

World Cup 2023: Jonathan Trott wants Afghanistan batters to score centuries

World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi fastest pacer to reach 100 ODI wickets

World Cup 2023: Shakib surpasses Lara, becomes 7th-highest run-getter

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Sachin TendulkarICC ODI World Cup 2023Wankhede StadiumIndia cricket teamIndia vs Sri Lanka

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni

'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menu

Inzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last day

Siddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K Singh

Onion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre

Next Story